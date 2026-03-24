Power Rankings: Nashville SC join LAFC at the top

What a week in MLS.
LAFC kept a clean sheet, Inter Miami CF dropped out of Concacaf Champions Cup play earlier than expected and Houston Dynamo FC played down a man. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
Five MLS games. Zero MLS goals allowed. LAFC officially have the longest shutout streak to begin a season in MLS history. They also officially have 13 points and a CCC quarterfinal meeting with Cruz Azul.
LAFC had to work a bit harder than they would have hoped against Costa Rica's Alajuelense, but they still got the job done in CCC. A 0-0 draw against Austin over the weekend ended an early winning streak, but they’ll be just fine.
Previous: 0-0 draw at ATX | Next: 4/4 vs. ORL
Nashville have set a club record for points and goals through five matches. After ripping Orlando apart in a 5-0 win over the weekend, they’ve scored 13 times on their way to 13 points. Oh, and by the way, they finally got the better of Inter Miami.
Cristian Espinoza’s 74th-minute goal in Fort Lauderdale sent Nashville into the CCC quarterfinals. They’ll face Club América there. And, even if they may not be favored outright in that one, everything feels like it’s on the table for this group.
Previous: 5-0 win vs. ORL | Next: 4/4 at CHI
Another year with Lionel Messi, another year without a Concacaf Champions Cup title. Inter Miami have won nearly everything since Messi arrived, but only nearly. Their latest CCC run didn’t even get past the Round of 16.
To their credit, they bounced back in MLS play with a 3-2 win at a good New York City FC team. With CCC out of the way, they’re bound to rack up plenty of points this year.
Previous: 3-2 win at NYC | Next: 4/4 vs. ATX
The ‘Caps are going to be more than fine in the long run, but, yeah, tough week.
Their CCC journey officially ended midweek against Seattle, and they picked up their first MLS loss of the year against San Jose. They weren’t even bad against the Quakes. Soccer just happens sometimes.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. SJ | Next: 4/4 vs. POR
San Diego aren’t the first or last MLS team to visit Toluca and get whomped at 8,750 feet above sea level. Still, they have to be disappointed that an impressive CCC run came crashing down with one bad game.
They’ll also be disappointed that they didn't hold onto a late lead against RSL. An 85th-minute equalizer left them with just a point at home. Better weeks are on the way for this team.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. RSL | 4/4 at SJ
Seattle took care of business against Vancouver in CCC play after piling up a big lead in Leg 1. Their reward is a quarterfinal matchup with Tigres UANL in a challenging but winnable series.
Meanwhile, in MLS play, Minnesota did everything in their power to play to a 0-0 draw and got it. Folks in Seattle won’t be too worried about that one, though. They’ve got a couple of weeks now to get ready for Tigres (and to think about another deep run in a continental competition).
Previous: 0-0 draw at MIN | Next: 4/4 at HOU
Teams with four wins through five games: LAFC, Vancouver, Nashville… and the San Jose Earthquakes. They’ve consistently scored despite losing multiple key attackers this offseason, and, maybe more impressively, they’ve allowed just one goal.
Only LAFC have been better defensively. Their latest clean sheet came in a 1-0 win at Vancouver. Now, they’ve got an international break to get ready for another litmus test matchup against San Diego.
Previous: 1-0 win at VAN | Next: 4/4 vs. SD
Inter Miami got the better of them this week, but NYCFC went punch for punch in a 3-2 loss. Through five games, they’re one of the very small handful of Eastern Conference teams that have looked like a sure bet for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Most impressively, they’ve had no problem finding goals even with striker Alonso Martínez sidelined by injury. Nicolás Fernández Mercau is leading the way there. He has five goals through five games.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. MIA | Next: 4/4 vs. STL
One of the best fan experiences in the world is following a team that is:
- Young
- Exciting
- Maybe actually a wagon
You get to see a lot of growth, some failure and chaotic matches that normally end with a positive result.
RSL fans are getting that full experience this year. And they’re going to get to enjoy all the points that come with that. They earned a late draw against San Diego on Sunday to make it 10 points through their first five games.
Previous: 2-2 draw at SD | Next: 4/4 vs. SKC
If you’ve watched the Rapids this year, you’ve seen a group clearly progressing toward something better under new head coach Matt Wells. It won’t always manifest in the 4-1 beatdown they gave to Sporting KC, but Colorado are playing quality ball right now.
And they’ve won three out of their last four. Now, did those three come against three of the worst teams in the West? Yes. But that’s way better than actually being one of the three worst teams in the West.
Previous: 4-1 win at SKC | Next: 4/4 at TOR
Petar Musa rightfully gets most of the attention. But you really should be paying attention to Logan Farrington, too.
Musa had the decisive goal in Dallas’ wild 4-3 win over Houston, but Farrington kick-started things with a brace inside the first 14 minutes. He has three goals and two assists through four starts this season. Dallas’ strike partnership has already tallied up nine goals this year.
Previous: 4-3 win vs. HOU | Next: 4/4 at DC
Charlotte set a team record for goals scored and margin of victory in a 6-1 mollywhopping over the weekend. A little bit of finishing luck and a 53rd-minute red card from the Red Bulls may have helped a little (a lot), but a get-right game in attack is never a bad thing.
The Crown have taken seven points from their last three games.
Previous: 6-1 win vs. RBNY | Next: 4/4 vs. PHI
The Fire got a much-needed three points at Philadelphia over the weekend. So far, 2026 hasn’t been the leap forward Chicago had hoped for. But at least they bounced back from a rough home loss to D.C. United. There are plenty of teams in the East who would love to have seven points right now.
Now they have a break to regroup and get ready for a visit from Nashville.
Previous: 2-1 win at PHI | Next: 4/4 vs. NSH
Not to be a bummer after Kévin Denkey’s 94th-minute winner against CF Montréal, but, uh, it’s not great that Cincy have allowed so many goals lately.
For those keeping track at home, they've conceded 14 goals in their last three games across all competitions. Not great!
Cincy’s start to the year has been… uninspiring, even if it's interspersed with some exciting moments. After three years of collecting tons of points, they've taken just six from five games.
Previous: 4-3 win vs. MTL | Next: 4/4 at RBNY
Guilherme has been everything you want from a DP and a little more so far. He’s up to seven goal contributions after picking up a goal and two assists against Dallas. Unfortunately, Houston haven’t matched that level of performance defensively. Dallas put four past them in a 4-3 loss.
Things aren’t going terribly. They’ve earned six points in four matches. But it feels like it'd be going better if they played with 11 men on the field a little more often. Over their last three matches, they’ve picked up four red cards.
Previous: 4-3 loss at DAL | Next: 4/4 vs. SEA
They started the year with back-to-back road losses, but Toronto are undefeated in the three matches since. The Reds took down Columbus last weekend thanks to a late goal off a corner from Walker Zimmerman.
Through five games, they’re averaging 1.4 points per game. Last year, they averaged 0.94. It feels like small, but positive steps forward have been the norm for this team for a while now.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. CLB | Next: 4/4 vs. COL
D.C. United set out to make their road matchup with Atlanta United as sleepy as possible. They certainly succeeded!
A 0-0 draw with one of the lowest xG tallies in MLS history made it seven points through five games for last year’s last-place team.
Previous: 0-0 draw at ATL | Next: 4/4 vs. DAL
Playing the kids means playing with the knowledge that there will be ups and downs. Unfortunately for New York, they’ve had more downs than ups over the last three matchdays. Michael Bradley’s side got trampled in a 6-1 loss at Charlotte on Saturday.
Previous: 6-1 loss at CLT | Next: 4/4 vs. CIN
The Galaxy broke up a two-game losing streak with a draw at Portland, but the big story here is that they’ve secured a spot in the CCC quarterfinals.
LA got the job done against Jamaica's Mount Pleasant and will face… uh… well, they’re gonna face Toluca and just see what happens. Still, there are a whole bunch of other MLS teams who would love to be in their position.
Previous: 1-1 draw at POR | Next: 4/4 vs. MIN
They were shut out against LAFC. Then again, every other team has been as well. At least Austin were the first team to earn a point against LAFC this year.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. LAFC | Next: 4/4 at MIA
After a few weeks of trying to play a more aesthetically pleasing style of soccer, Minnesota United ditched that pretense last weekend. The result? A 0-0 draw against Seattle where the Loons had just 35% possession. Just like old times.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. SEA | Next: 4/4 at LA
Maybe St. Louis will come out of a three-game stretch of San Diego, Seattle and LAFC better for it.
In their first game outside of an early-season gauntlet, St. Louis rolled past New England in a 3-1 victory, and oh my god, why are we talking about any of this when we could be talking about THIS FROM MARCEL HARTEL WHAT JUST HAPPENED?
We lied. LAFC aren't on top of the Power Rankings. This goal is and will probably be forever.
Ok, that’s it. No more need for this column. The top spot is set, bye now, congrats to the Marcel Hartel Goal.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. NE | Next: 4/4 at NYC
The vibes in Portland continue to be… weird. They took an early lead against LA on Sunday, shortly before picking up a red card and then conceding an equalizer.
Portland can maybe take solace in how they earned a point despite going down to 10 men. Then again, they've earned just one win in their first five games.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. LA | 4/4 at VAN
The Revs couldn’t build on the prior week’s thumping of FC Cincinnati. A 3-1 loss at St. Louis kept them at just one win through their first four matches. The Cincy performance feels like an outlier right now.
Previous: 3-1 loss at STL | Next: 4/4 vs. MTL
Atlanta were lulled into first gear by D.C. United and never got out of it in a 0-0 home draw. They seemed flustered by a low block after a big, transition-based win over Philly.
Part of Atlanta getting back to winning consistently is remembering how to solve those kinds of problems. That will take time.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. DC | Next: 4/4 vs. CLB
It started badly and stayed bad for Sporting KC against Colorado. A 4-1 loss to the Rapids could have been worse. They have one win through their first five games and are sitting at the bottom of the West.
Previous: 4-1 loss vs. COL | Next: 4/4 at RSL
All of the alarms are going off for the Crew right now. Not just some of them. All of them.
They’re still looking for their first win of the season after a 2-1 defeat at Toronto over the weekend. Life in a post-Wilfried Nancy world is proving difficult.
Previous: 2-1 loss at TOR | Next: 4/4 at ATL
Yes, they got worked in a 5-0 loss at Nashville. Yes, they only have three points through their first five games. Yes, they’ve already parted ways with their longtime head coach just a few games into the season.
But, hey, Antoine Griezmann is on his way this summer. That certainly can’t hurt.
Previous: 5-0 loss at NSH | Next: 4/4 at LAFC
They terrified FC Cincinnati for a bit, but came up short of taking any points back home. Montréal have three points from their first five matches.
Previous: 4-3 loss at CIN | Next: 4/4 at NE
The Union are putting together an all-timer of an “MLS, man” season. Last year’s Supporters' Shield winners are the only squad without a single point this season. They have no wins. None. Exactly as many points as you and me.
Their latest loss came against Chicago in a game where the Fire consistently outcreated them. Last year’s side already had 12 points at this point in the season. MLS, man.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CHI | Next: 4/4 at CLT