Atlanta United, Columbus Crew players, staff fined after mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 6 of the 2026 season.
ATL-CLB fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 92nd+ minute of their match on April 4th.
Both clubs have violated the policy for the first time this season and fines have been issued to both clubs, Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino, and Columbus Crew head coach Henrik Rydström.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, assistant coaches Gede Martino and Jorge Theiler and Columbus Crew assistant coaches Phil Boerger and Josh Williams will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino an additional undisclosed amount under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 2 for irresponsible behavior in the 93rd+ minute of Atlanta’s match against Columbus Crew on April 4. Martino will serve his red card suspension during Atlanta’s match against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, April 11.
Diego Rossi fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew forward Diego Rossi for violating the league’s policy regarding simulation/embellishment in the 82nd minute of Columbus’ match against Atlanta United on April 4th.
Preston Judd fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes forward Preston Judd for making an inappropriate gesture in the 48th+ minute of San Jose’s match against San Diego FC on April 4th.