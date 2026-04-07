Atlanta United, Columbus Crew players, staff fined after mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 6 of the 2026 season.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and Columbus Crew in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 92nd+ minute of their match on April 4th.

Both clubs have violated the policy for the first time this season and fines have been issued to both clubs, Atlanta United head coach Gerardo Martino, and Columbus Crew head coach Henrik Rydström.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Atlanta United goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, assistant coaches Gede Martino and Jorge Theiler and Columbus Crew assistant coaches Phil Boerger and Josh Williams will be fined for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.