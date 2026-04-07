Power Rankings: Thomas Müller & Vancouver Whitecaps leap forward

Going into the weekend, we knew that San Diego FC would present another major litmus test for San Jose. They went ahead and put in their best performance of the year anyway.

Niko Tsakiris bagged a first-half brace, and the Quakes entered halftime up 3-0 on their previously undefeated opponent. They cruised the rest of the way and are now sitting third in the league through six games. They’ve allowed just one goal all year, and it feels like a new contributor steps up in attack each week (see: Timo Werner was out injured).