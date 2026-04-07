Toluca FC vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The LA Galaxy 's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign continues on Wednesday with a Leg 1 quarterfinal showdown against back-to-back LIGA MX winners Toluca FC.

Four MLS clubs remain in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at LA's Dignity Health Sports Park on April 15, determining who reaches the semifinals. The aggregate winner will face the winner of the LAFC vs. Cruz Azul series.

However, that was Toluca's last victory across all competitions. Currently third in the 2026 Clausura, los Diablos Rojos have gone winless in their last three LIGA MX matches – including a 1-0 loss at Querétaro over the weekend.

After the Chrome-and-Azul took a 3-2 advantage in Leg 1, los Diablos Rojos flipped the script in Leg 2. Jesús Angulo scored twice, with Paulinho and Jesús Gallardo adding additional strikes to secure advancement with a 4-0 result .

Toluca earned a bye in Round One as the best-performing LIGA MX champion, setting the stage for a Round-of-16 showdown with San Diego FC .

Round One: 1-1 aggregate vs. Sporting San Miguelito (Panama)

1-1 aggregate vs. Sporting San Miguelito (Panama) Round of 16: 6-0 aggregate vs. Mount Pleasant (Jamaica)

The Galaxy are looking to break a winless streak of their own in league play, going four straight games without a victory. Most recently, they dropped a 2-1 decision at home to Minnesota United FC on MLS Matchday 6.

However, they've fared better in CCC action. After eliminating Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito in Round One via away goals, LA dispatched Jamaica's Mount Pleasant with a pair of 3-0 wins in the Round of 16.