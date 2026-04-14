World Cup Watch: Berterame on the board, Mbokazi stakes claim

More than 50 players from across MLS are set to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which of those guys are playing their best ball as we head toward this summer’s big tournament.

Berterame needs to get hot for personal reasons, too. He’s not a lock for the World Cup. These final games before the summer break might end up being critical.

It may not have been a spectacular goal, but maybe finding the back of the net once will be enough to get him on track. Inter Miami certainly need him to be. The Herons have underperformed expectations so far. But if their reported $15 million striker can start firing, they’ll start earning three points more consistently.

It’s been a slow start for Berterame in Miami. But the El Tri striker is finally on the board after seven matches.

They’ve clearly made major strides defensively after allowing 60 goals last season. And Mbokazi may be the single biggest reason why. Based on his play so far, he should be a lock for South Africa’s roster this summer.

Mbokazi has been on these lists a lot, but he keeps getting better and gaining more and more hype each week. The U22 center back put in a Man of the Match performance in Chicago ’s 1-0 win over Atlanta . It was Chicago’s fourth clean sheet of the year.

Freese made eight saves and kept things reasonably close. He’s still putting in performances worthy of being the US's No. 1.

Per FotMob, he faced 3.16 “expected goals on target” in the 2-0 loss . Basically, that number suggests that the average keeper would typically have let in three goals.

The final result didn’t go in Freese or NYCFC ’s favor, but the USMNT 'keeper did all that he could against Vancouver .

It will help that he scored his first goal of the year in Nashville SC 's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC last weekend. He’s got 1g/3a on the year now and is a key piece for one of the league’s best teams.

Yazbek made a handful of appearances for Australia last year, but he's still pushing to be on the final roster.

Rodrigo De Paul (M) | Inter Miami & Argentina

De Paul has had an up-and-down tenure in Miami, but he put in a nice cross this weekend to earn his first assist of the year. He’ll need more moments like that if he wants to retain his starting role with Argentina. Reportedly, Argentina’s coaching staff has some questions about his current form.

Chris Brady (GK) | Chicago Fire FC & USA

Brady made five saves in the Fire's clean sheet win last weekend. He’s kept four clean sheets this year and he’s playing his way into the third goalkeeper spot on the USMNT roster.

Louicius Deedson (F) | FC Dallas & Haiti

Deedson backed up his recent call-up to Haiti’s national team in March with a goal in FC Dallas’ 1-1 draw with St. Louis. It was Deedson’s first MLS start and his first MLS goal.

Matías Galarza (M) | Atlanta United & Paraguay