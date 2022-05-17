World Cup outlook: Are USMNT’s established MLS players rising or falling?

Stock: Rising

Let’s look across the field at the player on the other side of the Sounder’s attack, shall we? Jordan Morris’ MLS-centric goals and assists numbers aren’t any better than Roldan’s, but the underlying numbers do like him more so far in 2022. Morris’ 0.60 xG+xA per 96 puts him 16th in the league among players with at least 400 minutes. On top of his expected numbers, Morris is still one of the fastest players in MLS. Per Second Spectrum, Morris has the eighth-fastest recorded top speed in the league this season.