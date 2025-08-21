CF Montréal acquire defender Bode Hidalgo from Real Salt Lake

"We are pleased to welcome Bode to our organization," said Luca Saputo, Montréal's senior director of recruitment and sports methodology. "His profile and versatility provide us with additional options for our back line."

In exchange for Hidalgo, RSL receive $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and Montréal's second-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. RSL could receive up to $150k in additional GAM if certain incentives are met. They also maintain a sell-on fee.

Hidalgo has spent his entire professional career at RSL, originally signing as a homegrown player in 2021 after featuring extensively for affiliate side Real Monarchs. The 23-year-old has accrued 90 appearances across all competitions for the Claret-and-Cobalt, scoring one goal and recording four assists.

"We want to sincerely thank Bode for his commitment and contributions to our club," said RSL sporting director Kurt Schmid. "From his early days in our academy to earning his place as a first-team contributor, Bode has grown tremendously as a player and as a professional.

"His hard work, dedication, and character have left a lasting impact on our organization, and we are proud of the role we played in his development. We wish him nothing but success in this next chapter of his career."

Hidalgo joins Efraín Morales (trade from Atlanta United) and Matty Longstaff (trade from Toronto FC) as intra-league arrivals for Montréal during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo departs RSL shortly after they acquired US international right back DeAndre Yedlin from FC Cincinnati.