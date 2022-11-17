Betting odds

Aaronson, Ferreira, Pulisic: Who will be USMNT's top scorer at the World Cup?

Christian Pulisic, by a significant margin, enters the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the US men’s national team’s leading scorer. He holds 21 goals across 52 career caps, nearly double his closest challenger.

That leaves the Chelsea FC forward, per BetMGM’s pre-tournament odds, as most likely to power the Yanks’ run in Qatar.

Pulisic (+300) is the USMNT’s highest-profile player, the one Group B foes – Wales on Nov. 21, England on Nov. 25 and Iran on Nov. 29 – will surely be game-planning for the most.

But the goalscoring pressure doesn’t squarely fall on “Captain America,” as the odds market also backs FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (+400) to produce goals. He’s coming off Young Player of the Year and Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors in MLS.

Two in-form, England-based attackers could step up as well: Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson and Norwich City striker Josh Sargent. They’re locked on +800 odds.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter won’t mind if a favorite or dark-horse candidate takes their golden boot mantle. What matters is becoming one of Group B’s two teams in the knockout round, then chasing a spot in the Dec. 18 final at Lusail Stadium.

Qatar Quest Bracket Challenge

Player
Odds
1. Christian Pulisic
+300
2. Jesus Ferreira
+400
T-3. Brenden Aaronson
+800
T-3. Josh Sargent
+800
T-5. Jordan Morris
+1000
T-5. Own Goal
+1000
7. Timothy Weah
+1100
8. Giovanni Reyna
+1400
T-9. Weston McKennie
+2000
T-9. Haji Wright
+2000
T-9. No goalscorer
+2000

