World Cup: Matarrita, Oviedo, Chacón named in Costa Rica squad

Major League Soccer officially has its first confirmed representatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Defenders Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), and Daniel Chacón (Colorado Rapids 2) were included in Costa Rica's 26-man roster for the tournament, where they'll compete in Group E with Spain, Japan, and Germany.
Thursday's announcement by head coach Luis Fernando Suárez came two days after Japan became the first country to reveal its final World Cup squad.
Matarrita, 28, has the most league experience of the MLS-based Ticos, having just completed his seventh-straight season in the league (second with Cincy). However, the former NYCFC full back's 2022 campaign was significantly shortened due to an ankle injury suffered during World Cup qualifying in March. Injuries also prevented him from participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Oviedo, a member of Costa Rica's 2018 World Cup squad, joined RSL during the summer transfer window after more than a decade playing in Europe at clubs such as Everton, Sunderland, and FC Copenhagen. The 32-year-old had two assists in six appearances with the Claret & Cobalt this season.
Chacón, 21, signed with MLS NEXT Pro side Rapids 2 in June from Costa Rican club CS Cartagines.
Los Ticos will also have several former MLS players within their ranks, including Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, and Johan Venegas.
Costa Rica's 26-man World Cup Roster
Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Óscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacón (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos) Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas López (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)
Forwards: Joel Campbell (León), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)