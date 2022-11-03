World Cup: Matarrita, Oviedo, Chacón named in Costa Rica squad

Thursday's announcement by head coach Luis Fernando Suárez came two days after Japan became the first country to reveal its final World Cup squad.

Matarrita, 28, has the most league experience of the MLS-based Ticos, having just completed his seventh-straight season in the league (second with Cincy). However, the former NYCFC full back's 2022 campaign was significantly shortened due to an ankle injury suffered during World Cup qualifying in March. Injuries also prevented him from participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.