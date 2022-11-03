World Cup: Matarrita, Oviedo, Chacón named in Costa Rica squad

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Ronald Matarrita

Major League Soccer officially has its first confirmed representatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Defenders Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), and Daniel Chacón (Colorado Rapids 2) were included in Costa Rica's 26-man roster for the tournament, where they'll compete in Group E with Spain, Japan, and Germany.

Thursday's announcement by head coach Luis Fernando Suárez came two days after Japan became the first country to reveal its final World Cup squad.

Matarrita, 28, has the most league experience of the MLS-based Ticos, having just completed his seventh-straight season in the league (second with Cincy). However, the former NYCFC full back's 2022 campaign was significantly shortened due to an ankle injury suffered during World Cup qualifying in March. Injuries also prevented him from participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Oviedo, a member of Costa Rica's 2018 World Cup squad, joined RSL during the summer transfer window after more than a decade playing in Europe at clubs such as Everton, Sunderland, and FC Copenhagen. The 32-year-old had two assists in six appearances with the Claret & Cobalt this season.

Chacón, 21, signed with MLS NEXT Pro side Rapids 2 in June from Costa Rican club CS Cartagines.

Los Ticos will also have several former MLS players within their ranks, including Francisco Calvo, Kendall Waston, and Johan Venegas.

Costa Rica's 26-man World Cup Roster

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Club Deportivo Lugo)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Óscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacón (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martínez (San Carlos) Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas López (Herediano), Jewison Bennette (Sunderland), Álvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (León), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

World Cup Ronald Matarrita Bryan Oviedo FC Cincinnati Real Salt Lake

Related Stories

2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire
FC Cincinnati: Brandon Vazquez will be a "hot commodity" on transfer market
MLS Cup 2022: FiveThirtyEight forecasts Conference Final field
More News
More News
World Cup: Matarrita, Oviedo, Chacón named in Costa Rica squad

World Cup: Matarrita, Oviedo, Chacón named in Costa Rica squad
Leeds United's Jesse Marsch predicts MLS Cup winner between LAFC, Philadelphia Union
Extratime

Leeds United's Jesse Marsch predicts MLS Cup winner between LAFC, Philadelphia Union
10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup 2022
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup 2022
One month out: USMNT comforts & concerns as World Cup rapidly approaches
National Writer: Charles Boehm

One month out: USMNT comforts & concerns as World Cup rapidly approaches
Daniel Steres signs contract extension with Houston Dynamo
Transfer Tracker

Daniel Steres signs contract extension with Houston Dynamo
Xherdan Shaqiri: Switzerland are among "underdogs" at World Cup

Xherdan Shaqiri: Switzerland are among "underdogs" at World Cup
More News
Video
Video
2022 MLS State of the League address

2022 MLS State of the League address
2022 Best XI
3:34

2022 Best XI
Hometown Heroes: Marisa Miakonda Cummings and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center
1:08

Hometown Heroes: Marisa Miakonda Cummings and the Minnesota Indian Women’s Resource Center
Chris Wondolowski | Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt. 1)
8:54

Chris Wondolowski | Bau Daigh Warrior (Pt. 1)
More Video
Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

Apple x MLS. Coming 2023!

In a historic first for sports, fans can stream every single MLS match through the Apple TV app, without any local blackouts or restrictions.