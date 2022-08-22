World Cup countdown: Who were US soccer’s key weekend performers?

Welcome, everyone, to a brand-new feature on MLSsoccer.com: With just three months to go until the US men’s national team ’s opening match at the 2022 World Cup , we’re going to keep you briefed on the biggest weekend goings-on around the USMNT player pool every Monday.

From Adams to Zimmerman , there's plenty of ground to cover and we'll do our best to keep things moving.

It’s very early, of course, and the odds say Leeds are unlikely to remain long in such elevated terrain. But that standings snapshot feels justified, considering the scale of LUFC’s triumph over a hated rival during the bygone years of their 20th-century pomp – one they hadn’t defeated in nearly 20 years.

It’s a fine Monday indeed in the Leeds United States of America, as Jesse Marsch & Co. start the week in the rarified air of third place in the English Premier League table thanks to their 3-0 mollywhopping of mighty Chelsea on Sunday, a stunner of a result spearheaded by the relentless Brenden Aaronson’s embarrassment of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Philadelphia Union product also created two chances with his passing, posted a 69% overall completion rate, drew pricey Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly into a silly yellow card that set the stage for his eventual ejection and was his usual buzzing self on the defensive side. Meanwhile his compatriot, former New York Red Bulls homegrown midfielder Tyler Adams, simply devoured CFC’s vaunted central midfield:

Aaronson got things started with his aggressive pressing of Mendy just past the half-hour mark, dispossessing the Blues’ goalkeeper deep in his own penalty box to earn himself the simplest of tap-ins for his first career EPL goal.

Former NYCFC starlet Jack Harrison also chipped in a goal and an assist, while Marsch’s emotion and enthusiasm has stoked demand for alternate camera angles along the touchlines:

Thomas Tuchel gave Christian Pulisic nearly half an hour off the bench in search of a second-half rescue but the USMNT’s talisman was quiet by his standards, completing 9/12 passes amid 16 touches overall. Questions and rumors continue to swirl regarding Pulisic’s future and he could well be roaming pastures new by the time the British transfer window closes on the evening of Sept. 1.

The rest of the home team played angry, too, limiting FCD to a paltry 0.1 expected goals as they snapped a frustrating and costly six-game winless slump blighted by a skid of 11 of 12 points dropped at home.

Moore continues to find his feet in his first weeks in MLS but was promising here, working right next to the assured Zimmerman on the right side of a four-man defense. This game was all about Hany Mukhtar , as NSC’s playmaking talisman provided the inspiration with two goals and an assist to put the game out of reach by halftime.

There was always a hangover risk here for the Texans, considering their impressive 1-0 midweek ambush of East-leading Philly at Toyota Stadium at midweek. Check out the Arriola-Ferreira connection that decided that one:

The normally-influential Arriola was restricted to a modest 35 touches, playing one key pass and completing 22/29 passes overall, while Lletget was tidy (38/40 passing) and committed, but unable to truly change the game when coming off the bench after halftime. This might’ve been a chance for young center mid Paxton Pomykal to grab the attention of the USMNT staff, but the FCD homegrown could do little to disrupt Nashville’s low block and swift transitions.

It was a night to forget for Dallas, who lacked MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi hunter Jesus Ferreira up top due to caution accumulations, and looked it.

That’s why Josh Sargent is so well-liked among his Norwich City teammates, in the words of midfielder Kieran Dowell, after Sargent’s brace in the Canaries’ 2-0 home win over Millwall on Friday. The kid from St. Louis had also hit the net in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town, delivering NCFC’s first two wins of the year in the English Championship as they find their feet in the second tier following last season’s unsightly relegation from the EPL.

“Maybe because he is American. It is his accent. Everyone always uses an American accent around him. He is just a great lad; works hard for the group.”

Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” blared over the sound system at Carrow Road on Friday night after Sargent’s virtuoso display, a mix of technique, intelligence and brave physical commitment that should help him thrive in the rough-and-tumble of the Champo. He certainly deserves this opportunity after his resilience and selflessness in the face of doom in 2021-22.

Watch not only his goals but his movement and work rate in the above highlights package, and remind yourself Sargent once topped the USMNT’s No. 9 depth chart. There’s nothing to say he can’t get back there with more of this in the coming weeks. The Athletic’s Michael Bailey penned an in-depth breakdown of what he and his Norwich teammates did to bank the win, and it’s a worthy read for Yanks supporters as well.