World Cup-bound Canada to face Qatar, Uruguay in September window

Canada’s march to the FIFA 2022 World Cup will continue in September with a pair of friendlies in Vienna, Austria against fellow qualifiers to the quadrennial tournament, the federation announced Wednesday.

Les Rouges will first face World Cup hosts Qatar on Sept. 23 before meeting Uruguay on Sept. 27. The matches follow a tense June window for head coach John Herdman’s squad, which played two Concacaf Nations League games but saw two friendlies (first vs. Iran, then vs. Panama) canceled amid a labor dispute between the players and federation.

The September window is the last international break before Canada enter their first World Cup since 1986, having topped Concacaf’s qualification pathway ahead of the United States and Mexico.

“We have an opportunity to experience two FIFA World Cup opponents within a similar time frame as a FIFA World Cup schedule, so these two matches will provide our players and staff with a chance to rehearse our on- and off-the-field processes and systems aligned to the competition’s three-day turnaround,” Herdman said in a release.