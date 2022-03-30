World Cup 2022 draw: How to watch, who has qualified, how it works

Here’s a breakdown of key information ahead of time, before eight groups of four teams each are determined.

The FIFA 2022 World Cup draw is set for Friday in Doha, Qatar, at which point the 32-team field will learn what awaits in November and December as the world’s biggest soccer tournament descends on the Middle East.

How to watch the draw

When: Friday, April 1

Time: 12 pm ET

Watch: Telemundo, FS1

Watchalong show on youtube.com/MLS featuring DaMarcus Beasley and the crew from Extartime

How does the draw work?

All 32 teams will be split into four pots as determined by the FIFA World Rankings released March 31, which will account for the latest set of qualifiers.

Host nation Qatar joins Pot 1 alongside the top seven seeds and will be assigned to Group A. From there, eight groups of four teams each will be determined with one team drawn from Pots 1 through 4.