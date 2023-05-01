Winner gets Liga MX: LAFC, Philadelphia Union enter decisive CCL semifinal

Nearly six months after an MLS Cup for the ages, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union face off once again at BMO Stadium Tuesday night (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN) for another winner-take-all showdown with massive stakes.
This time a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final is up for grabs, with the Black & Gold seemingly the favorites to advance thanks to home-field advantage and an away goal to work with after earning a 1-1 road draw at Subaru Park in last week's semifinal first leg.
And, let's not forget, LAFC emerged victorious from last November's epic battle that saw them clinch the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double.
But Philadelphia know all too well how things could've ended differently that day if not for a miraculous Gareth Bale extra-time header that completely shifted momentum and set the stage for LAFC's Hollywood ending. Tuesday's return to the scene of the crime is undoubtedly a motivating factor, according to Jim Curtin.
"There's a history between the two teams," the Union's head coach said Monday on the eve of the series-defining match.
"... A lot of familiar faces and friends on the other side, but once the 90 minutes start, I think it'll be a great exercise for the Champions League, a great exercise in games for our league."
Come late May and early June, the winner will face either Liga MX's Tigres UANL or Club León from Wednesday's other semifinal. There are also MLS bragging rights looming after Seattle Sounders FC's historic conquest in 2022, ending a stretch of dominance from Mexican clubs.
"I expect another incredible match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union," said Curtin.
Curtin's opposing colleague Steve Cherundolo, meanwhile, is less interested in re-living glories from the not-so-distant past, arguing that comparing the 2023 CCL semifinal with MLS Cup 2022 is apples and oranges.
"Very different teams," the LAFC boss said. "Both teams were in a different moment, physically and mentally.
"... This is a little different. In the [MLS Cup] final obviously there’s no away goals and any preset conditions going into the game. It’s you win, you win and you lose, you lose."
Those preset conditions – specifically the away goals rule – are precisely a factor the Union are looking to exploit, even as they scramble to replace holding midfielder José Martínez, who's been ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered in the first leg.
"If we score two here, all of a sudden, they're in trouble," goalkeeper Andre Blake noted, aware that Philly can also advance to their first CCL final (they fell to Liga MX's Club América in the 2021 semifinals) should they tie by at least two goals.
"I think all the pressure’s still on them because we're always close to scoring a goal. If we score a goal or two, then all of a sudden, it's a different game."
Cherundolo, for his part, has no interest in speculating and simply wants LAFC – the only remaining undefeated club in MLS's 2023 campaign, holding a 5W-0L-3D record – to execute as they've done all along this season.
"We feel we match up well against them," the second-year coach said. "I think it’s a fantastic matchup, one we’re looking forward to, and trying to use our home-field advantage to be just a little bit better tomorrow night."
After adding a first MLS Cup to the club's trophy case, Cherundolo and LAFC are fully focused on expanding their collection with an international title via CCL – a tournament the club fell just short of capturing after falling to Tigres UANL in the 2020 final.
But winning CCL would just be the tip of the iceberg for one of MLS's most ambitious clubs, now that US Open Cup is underway and the expanded 2023 Leagues Cup is slated for this summer.
"It’s been crazy and it’s going to continue to be crazy," Cherundolo said about the congested schedule that also offers the chance at unprecedented glory.
"We wouldn't want it any other way."
