Winner gets Liga MX: LAFC, Philadelphia Union enter decisive CCL semifinal

Nearly six months after an MLS Cup for the ages , LAFC and the Philadelphia Union face off once again at BMO Stadium Tuesday night (10 pm ET | FS1, TUDN) for another winner-take-all showdown with massive stakes.

"I expect another incredible match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union," said Curtin.

Come late May and early June, the winner will face either Liga MX's Tigres UANL or Club León from Wednesday's other semifinal. There are also MLS bragging rights looming after Seattle Sounders FC 's historic conquest in 2022, ending a stretch of dominance from Mexican clubs.

"... A lot of familiar faces and friends on the other side, but once the 90 minutes start, I think it'll be a great exercise for the Champions League, a great exercise in games for our league."

"There's a history between the two teams," the Union's head coach said Monday on the eve of the series-defining match.

But Philadelphia know all too well how things could've ended differently that day if not for a miraculous Gareth Bale extra-time header that completely shifted momentum and set the stage for LAFC's Hollywood ending. Tuesday's return to the scene of the crime is undoubtedly a motivating factor, according to Jim Curtin.

And, let's not forget, LAFC emerged victorious from last November's epic battle that saw them clinch the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double.

This time a spot in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final is up for grabs, with the Black & Gold seemingly the favorites to advance thanks to home-field advantage and an away goal to work with after earning a 1-1 road draw at Subaru Park in last week's semifinal first leg.

Curtin's opposing colleague Steve Cherundolo, meanwhile, is less interested in re-living glories from the not-so-distant past, arguing that comparing the 2023 CCL semifinal with MLS Cup 2022 is apples and oranges.

"Very different teams," the LAFC boss said. "Both teams were in a different moment, physically and mentally.

"... This is a little different. In the [MLS Cup] final obviously there’s no away goals and any preset conditions going into the game. It’s you win, you win and you lose, you lose."

Those preset conditions – specifically the away goals rule – are precisely a factor the Union are looking to exploit, even as they scramble to replace holding midfielder José Martínez, who's been ruled out with a hamstring injury suffered in the first leg.

"If we score two here, all of a sudden, they're in trouble," goalkeeper Andre Blake noted, aware that Philly can also advance to their first CCL final (they fell to Liga MX's Club América in the 2021 semifinals) should they tie by at least two goals.