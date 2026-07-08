MLS Golden Boot: Who leads as the season resumes?

As MLS returns from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, let's check in on the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.
Games resume on July 16, setting the stage for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push.
Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by fewest minutes played.
- Goals: 13
- Assists: 2
- Minutes played: 989
The Belgian striker has established himself as a premier No. 9 since joining the Fire in 2024 from KAA Gent. Now, he'll compete in Chicago alongside legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.
- Goals: 12
- Assists: 8
- Minutes played: 1,243
The Inter Miami CF superstar is chasing a second straight Golden Boot after he posted a staggering 29g/19a in 2025. At the World Cup pause, the Argentine icon has a league-leading 20 goal contributions (12g/8a).
- Goals: 12
- Assists: 2
- Minutes played: 1,044
- Goals: 11
- Assists: 4
- Minutes played: 1,114
Ingvartsen has helped spearhead San Diego's attack alongside Anders Dreyer. The Danish striker was limited by injury last year, but is now showing his goal-scoring prowess.
- Goals: 11
- Assists: 2
- Minutes played: 1,190
- Goals: 11
- Assists: 1
- Minutes played: 1,315
Ojeda is Orlando City's attacking catalyst, building on a standout 2025 campaign that put him in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation. The Argentine playmaker will soon join forces with French legend Antoine Griezmann.
- Goals: 10
- Assists: 4
- Minutes played: 1,328
Fernández Mercau has thrived in a false No. 9 role for New York City FC, stepping up while Alonso Martínez recovers from a knee injury. This summer, the Argentine attacker will look to form a partnership with newcomer Bénie Traoré.
- Goals: 10
- Assists: 2
- Minutes played: 1,202
- Goals: 9
- Assists: 6
- Minutes played: 1,109
Few players in MLS are capable of producing moments of brilliance quite like Evander. The FC Cincinnati talisman is one of the league's premier No. 10s, combining highlight-reel golazos with elite chance creation.
- Goals: 9
- Assists: 5
- Minutes played: 1,091
An underrated but consistent goal-scorer in MLS, Owusu has continued to produce for a CF Montréal side that's hoping to climb the table.
On the bubble
- Kévin Denkey, FC Cincinnati - 9g/4a
- Julian Hall, Red Bull New York - 9g/4a
- Sam Surridge, Nashville SC - 9g/0a
- Guilherme, Houston Dynamo FC - 8g/5a
- Rafael Navarro, Colorado Rapids - 8g/4a