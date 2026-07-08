Golden Boot

MLS Golden Boot: Who leads as the season resumes?

26MLS_Cuypers-GB-update

MLSsoccer staff

As MLS returns from the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, let's check in on the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

Games resume on July 16, setting the stage for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs push.

Note: The first Golden Boot tiebreaker is assists, followed by fewest minutes played.

1
CHI_Cuypers_Hugo_MLS-OBJ-00057Y
Hugo Cuypers
Forward · Chicago Fire FC
  • Goals: 13
  • Assists: 2
  • Minutes played: 989

The Belgian striker has established himself as a premier No. 9 since joining the Fire in 2024 from KAA Gent. Now, he'll compete in Chicago alongside legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

2
MIA_Messi_Lionel_MLS-OBJ-000396
Leo Messi
Forward · Inter Miami CF
  • Goals: 12
  • Assists: 8
  • Minutes played: 1,243

The Inter Miami CF superstar is chasing a second straight Golden Boot after he posted a staggering 29g/19a in 2025. At the World Cup pause, the Argentine icon has a league-leading 20 goal contributions (12g/8a).

3
DAL_Musa_Petar_MLS-OBJ-00056O
Petar Musa
Forward · FC Dallas
  • Goals: 12
  • Assists: 2
  • Minutes played: 1,044

Among the league's most clinical finishers since joining FC Dallas from Portuguese giants Benfica, Musa scored for Croatia against England at the World Cup before returning to embark on his Golden Boot charge.

4
SD_Ingvartsen_Marcus_MLS-OBJ-0007HT
Marcus Ingvartsen
Forward · San Diego FC
  • Goals: 11
  • Assists: 4
  • Minutes played: 1,114

Ingvartsen has helped spearhead San Diego's attack alongside Anders Dreyer. The Danish striker was limited by injury last year, but is now showing his goal-scoring prowess.

5
SJ_Judd_Preston_MLS-OBJ-0000BZ
Preston Judd
Forward · San Jose Earthquakes
  • Goals: 11
  • Assists: 2
  • Minutes played: 1,190

Judd has emerged as a breakout star with an expanded role in San Jose. He has rewarded head coach Bruce Arena's faith with a career-best campaign, helping fuel the Earthquakes' rise as a Western Conference contender.

6
ORL_Ojeda_Martin_MLS-OBJ-0001EU
Martín Ojeda
Midfielder · Orlando City
  • Goals: 11
  • Assists: 1
  • Minutes played: 1,315

Ojeda is Orlando City's attacking catalyst, building on a standout 2025 campaign that put him in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation. The Argentine playmaker will soon join forces with French legend Antoine Griezmann.

7
NYC_Fernandez_Mercau_Nicolas_MLS-OBJ-000BW1
Nicolas Fernandez
Forward · New York City Football Club
  • Goals: 10
  • Assists: 4
  • Minutes played: 1,328

Fernández Mercau has thrived in a false No. 9 role for New York City FC, stepping up while Alonso Martínez recovers from a knee injury. This summer, the Argentine attacker will look to form a partnership with newcomer Bénie Traoré.

8
VAN_White_Brian_MLS-OBJ-0000PC
Brian White
Forward · Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Goals: 10
  • Assists: 2
  • Minutes played: 1,202

White has tallied double-digit goals in four straight seasons with Vancouver. The USMNT striker is on pace to surpass last year's career-high of 16 goals.

9
CIN_Da_Silva_Ferreira_Evander_MLS-OBJ-0001IC
Evander
Midfielder · FC Cincinnati
  • Goals: 9
  • Assists: 6
  • Minutes played: 1,109

Few players in MLS are capable of producing moments of brilliance quite like Evander. The FC Cincinnati talisman is one of the league's premier No. 10s, combining highlight-reel golazos with elite chance creation.

10
MTL_Owusu_Prince_MLS-OBJ-0003EO
Prince Owusu
Forward · CF Montréal
  • Goals: 9
  • Assists: 5
  • Minutes played: 1,091

An underrated but consistent goal-scorer in MLS, Owusu has continued to produce for a CF Montréal side that's hoping to climb the table.

On the bubble

  • Kévin Denkey, FC Cincinnati - 9g/4a
  • Julian Hall, Red Bull New York - 9g/4a
  • Sam Surridge, Nashville SC - 9g/0a
  • Guilherme, Houston Dynamo FC - 8g/5a
  • Rafael Navarro, Colorado Rapids - 8g/4a
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video