2026 MLS All-Star jersey unveiled

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime is fast approaching, and this year's MLS All-Star jersey is officially out.

The jersey celebrates the 30th anniversary of the summertime showcase that features the best of MLS. It provides a modern twist on nostalgia and the original jersey worn by the MLS East All-Stars in 1996.

Chime is featured as the new presenting sponsor, and the kit includes the adidas trefoil logo.