2026 MLS All-Star jersey unveiled

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime is fast approaching, and this year's MLS All-Star jersey is officially out.
The jersey celebrates the 30th anniversary of the summertime showcase that features the best of MLS. It provides a modern twist on nostalgia and the original jersey worn by the MLS East All-Stars in 1996.
Chime is featured as the new presenting sponsor, and the kit includes the adidas trefoil logo.
It will be worn by the MLS All-Stars when they face the LIGA MX All-Stars on July 29 in Charlotte (8 pm ET | Apple TV).