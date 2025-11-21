Charlotte FC roster update: Wilfried Zaha & Pep Biel remain for 2026

Charlotte FC announced their year-end roster decisions on Friday, confirming stars Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel will return for the 2026 season.

Both players triggered performance-based options during the 2025 campaign.

Zaha's loan from Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray was extended through June 30, 2026, after he produced 10g/10a in 31 matches, while Biel had his purchase option picked up. The Spanish midfielder, who contributed 10g/12a in 26 games, joins CLTFC permanently following his loan from Greek side Olympiacos.

There was no such option for fellow loanee Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who will return to parent club CF Montréal.

Meanwhile, center back Adilson Malanda, who was transferred to Middlesbrough FC during the summer and loaned back to Charlotte, returns to the English Championship side.

Charlotte are coming off their best-ever season, where they earned the Eastern Conference No. 4 seed (59 points). Dean Smith's side fell to New York City FC in Round One of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Contract options exercised (5)

Pep Biel (M)

Drake Callender (GK)

Djibril Diani (M)

Tyger Smalls (F)

Wilfried Zaha (F)

Contract options declined (3)

Jahlane Forbes (D)

Nick Scardina (M)

Bill Tuiloma (D)

In discussions (1)

Brandon Cambridge (F)

Out of contract (2)

David Bingham (GK)

Eryk Williamson (M)

Loans expired (2)