Why Chicago Fire moved on from Ezra Hendrickson & what's next 

The MLS coaching carousel spun for the first time this season and spun hard, with Eastern Conference cellar dwellers New York Red Bulls and Chicago Fire FC respectively parting ways with Gerhard Struber and Ezra Hendrickson early Monday morning.

While RBNY’s announcement wasn't necessarily a shock, the same can’t quite be said of Chicago’s press release that followed less than an hour later.

In just his second year in charge, Hendrickson by all accounts had the respect of the locker room and the backing of the club. Even the Fire’s lackluster 2W-3L-5D record after 11 matchdays (14th place) belies the fact they could arguably be in prime Audi MLS Cup Playoffs positioning if not for their penchant for blowing late leads.

Fire sporting director Georg Heitz conceded as much during Monday’s media availability held to discuss Hendrickson's dismissal while also presenting new head coach Frank Klopas.

“I think it’s a fair question,” Heitz answered when asked why the club decided to make a change so early in the year.

“A season can slip away quickly and we really thought that we had to change now,” the Swiss-born executive said, implying his relationship with Hendrickson had deteriorated of late.

“We were hopeful and we thought that the philosophies would be aligned. And I think in the past few months… we realized that the philosophies were not aligned anymore.”

Ultimately, Hendrickson took over the Fire before the 2022 campaign and amassed a 13W-19L-14D record with the club across all competitions.