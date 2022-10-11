Who wins MLS Cup 2022? FiveThirtyEight projects playoff field

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set, and hope springs eternal as 14 teams start the chase to being crowned league champion on Nov. 5.

But who will advance that far out of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference? And who will ultimately lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?

The data wizards at FiveThirtyEight have updated their predictions model, and early signs point to the No. 1 seeds – LAFC (West) and Philadelphia Union (East) – being on a collision course. MLS Cup hosting priority, mind you, runs through Banc of California Stadium after the Black & Gold lifted the 2022 Supporters’ Shield.

But some upsets surely await in the single-elimination format, even if FiveThirtyEight’s forecast looks less favorably upon No. 7 seeds like Real Salt Lake (West) and Orlando City SC (East).

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

FiveThirtyEight: MLS Cup 2022 predictions
Team
Make MLS Cup
Win MLS Cup
1. LAFC
55%
35%
2. Philadelphia Union
54%
30%
3. CF Montréal
20%
10%
4. NYCFC
15%
7%
5. Austin FC
16%
5%
6. LA Galaxy
9%
3%
7. FC Dallas
10%
3%
8. New York Red Bulls
6%
2%
9. Nashville SC
4%
1%
10. FC Cincinnati
3%
<1%
11. Minnesota United FC
3%
<1%
12. Real Salt Lake
3%
<1%
13. Orlando City SC
2%
<1%
14. Inter Miami CF
1%
<1%
