Who wins MLS Cup 2022? FiveThirtyEight projects playoff field

The Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs field is set, and hope springs eternal as 14 teams start the chase to being crowned league champion on Nov. 5.

But who will advance that far out of the Eastern Conference and Western Conference? And who will ultimately lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy?

The data wizards at FiveThirtyEight have updated their predictions model, and early signs point to the No. 1 seeds – LAFC (West) and Philadelphia Union (East) – being on a collision course. MLS Cup hosting priority, mind you, runs through Banc of California Stadium after the Black & Gold lifted the 2022 Supporters’ Shield.