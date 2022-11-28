Who will score USA's do-or-die World Cup goal vs. Iran?

The defense has largely held up over the USMNT’s first two World Cup games, a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 0-0 draw against England . The attack? Well, that’s another story. They haven’t pieced together more than a single expected goal (or a single actual goal) so far in this World Cup. So to beat Iran – a team that loves to defend deep in their own half, somehow feeding on their opponents’ frustrations – the United States are going to need something in the attack.

In Group B, it’s do-or-die time for the United States on Tuesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo). If the USMNT end up with anything other than a win , they’ll be leaving Qatar much earlier than they would have otherwise hoped.

Years and years of building, planning and obsessing all come down to a single 90-minute game against Iran. Well, I shouldn’t say a 90-minute game, given FIFA has suddenly figured out how to use a stopwatch to add up a somewhat-more-accurate amount of stoppage time at the end of games. But you get my point.

Let’s explore how the US can break through Iran by examining who could end up on the scoresheet on Tuesday at Al Thumama Stadium.

If the Chelsea star is playing catch and release with the ball on the left wing, making quick decisions and keeping defenders off balance… the face of the program will have his chance to make American soccer history.

But they’ll also need his attacking spark in the box. Over the years, Pulisic has shown an ability to create his own shot and to crash the box as an auxiliary runner. He’s shown those things in spurts, certainly, but he has shown them. There’s no doubt in my mind Pulisic is better in a track meet than he is when it comes to picking locks in a game filled with one-way traffic, though his skill is undeniable.

Christian Pulisic is certainly one of the USMNT’s most talented players. He’s a dribbling whizz who can drop his shoulder, leave a group of opposing defenders in the dust and break into a useful attacking space. Against Iran, the United States will need players who can skate past a line of players. They’ll need Pulisic’s ball progression.

I’m going to share a soccer idea with you I’ve found to be true over the years: It’s easier to win games when your most talented players play like your most talented players. Crazy, right?

As it stands, Tim Weah will be an answer to a trivia question at some point in the future. Right now, he’s the only US player to score a goal at the 2022 World Cup. Frankly, the country won’t care if he’s still the only US player to score a goal at the 2022 World Cup after Tuesday, so long as he adds at least one more to his tally.

He can, though. That’s the best thing about Weah. If you blink, Weah has probably chopped his way past you. If you lose focus for a second, Weah has probably already run in behind your defensive line. And if you aren’t careful, Weah will put the ball in the back of your net.

When you comb through Weah’s boxscore stats over the last several years at Lille, nothing really stands out. He hasn’t played more than 1,700 minutes or scored more than three goals in any of the last four seasons in France’s Ligue 1. But don’t let those pedestrian numbers fool you: Weah comes to life with the USMNT (mostly because he actually gets on the field in his best position). With his speed, quickness, and strong right foot, Weah will exploit space behind Iran’s backline, get in the box and try to cause problems.