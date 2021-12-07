Who will decide MLS Cup 2021? Watch these 6 difference-makers on Portland, NYCFC

Timbers’ head coach Giovanni Savarese and Cityzens’ head coach Ronny Deila will both have their say in how MLS Cup unfolds, but for as fun as theoretical tactical conversions are (I am a nerd and I really mean it), the players are the most important part of the game. While there are some major injuries on both sides (Keaton Parks, Anton Tinnerholm, and Nicolas Acevedo for NYCFC and Eryk Williamson and Andy Polo for the Timbers), there will be plenty of talent in the Rose City.