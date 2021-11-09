Who will advance? Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One predictions

I could honestly have said this for five of the six games listed, but... this is a very tricky matchup. By analytic measures, the Cityzens have been one of the best teams in MLS again this year – only the results haven't faithfully matched their quality of play. Atlanta United have been in the solid-to-strong range for three whole months now – and yet they still finished the regular season with all of one victory (in 15 tries) against clubs in the playoff field. I could go on, but you get the idea. This is a toughie.