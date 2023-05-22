Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchdays 13 & 14?

SIKE! We’re just having a bit of silly banter, of course – even with those absences, the pipeline of young ballers keeps flowing. We’ll start with a new one who’s already gotten a star turn in the opening months of his rookie season.

A slew of YPPOTW-eligible talent just departed for the FIFA U-20 World Cup , which kicked off this week across Argentina. So naturally we’re going to take this weekly series on hiatus until they come back to their clubs.

The 21-year-old attacker opened his MLS account in the most dramatic fashion possible on Wednesday, coming off the bench to calmly, clinically slot home both goals in Charlotte’s 2-1 comeback victory over Chicago , earning MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors. How about that left foot?

Brooklyn, Cape Town, Florida, Saskatchewan, Vancouver, Portland – for having just turned 21, Cambridge ’s life has already taken him on a world tour. Wherever it leads from here, he won’t soon forget the week he just had in CLTFC ’s Carolina blue, however.

A Whitecaps FC academy product and Canadian youth international (though he was born in New York, for those who enjoy dual-national recruiting drama), Cambridge was still at the University of Portland just a few months ago. He was surprised to get a call from VWFC informing him that Charlotte rated him highly enough to trade for his homegrown rights, and he quickly seized that chance with some good performances in MLS NEXT Pro. Now he’s right in the mix for significant first-team minutes going forward.

Cambridge was also good as a substitute in The Crown’s narrow loss to Nashville . After completing 8/9 passes, drawing two fouls and winning 2/3 duels against the Fire, he completed all three of his pass attempts, went 2/3 on dribbles and won 3/6 duels on the weekend.

Want a brief but informative snapshot of the individual developmental process that unfolds on a week-to-week basis at the league’s best-run clubs? Watch Biuk’ s clever finish, his second of the year, in the opening minutes of LAFC ’s 2-1 win over San Jose on Saturday:

Then listen to how head coach Steve Cherundolo framed the context of the goal in his postgame press conference.

“He’s been a little unlucky with some really good saves against him and just some unfortunate moments. He should’ve been on the scoreboard a few more times this season already,” said Cherundolo at BMO Stadium. “But right there we saw exactly what we’ve been working on with him: short control, short touches, pulling the trigger and not taking long steps. Smaller steps, smaller touches, more touches makes it really difficult for a defender and a goalkeeper to react when the trigger is real short.

“He’s implemented it extremely well, so I’m very happy for him. He had a good game tonight.”

The Croatian youth international has had the benefit of a measured introduction to MLS since arriving in the City of Angels via the U22 Initiative in December. Blessed with plenty of other useful options in LAFC’s front line, Cherundolo has doled him out steady minutes without asking too much of him as he adapts to his new environment, and it seems to be working.