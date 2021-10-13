Who starts? United States projected XI for Costa Rica in World Cup qualifier

After the US men's national team's particularly disappointing and insipid 1-0 loss to Panama, "rotation" has been a buzzword among fans and on social media.

The USMNT rotated seven players from game one (their 2-0 win over Jamaica) to game two this window. Particularly given the lackluster performance and result against Panama, expect a similar number from game two to game three. Last window, head coach Gregg Berhalter made five changes to the starting XI from game two (a disappointing home draw to Canada) to game three (a heroic comeback against Honduras).

Rotation came up numerous times on Berhalter's pre-match press conference on Tuesday and he didn't shy away.

“In terms of squad rotation, one thing I want to make completely clear is when I took responsibility for the result the other day, it was not aimed at the choice of players, because we believe in every single player in this squad and I don't regret in any moment playing that lineup," Berhalter told media on a virtual press conference Tuesday.

"I regret more our performance and some of the attacking adjustments we could have made in that game to be more mobile, to be moving more, but not personnel,” he added. “We say we're a group, and we say we're a team, it's the ‘next man up’ mentality. And unfortunately, we didn't get it done. But this game we're hoping to have a much better performance.”

Projected XIs are difficult in nature. No one really knows. It's particularly difficult in an era of condensed international windows with three games in six days, for players who have condensed club schedules and are traveling from all over Europe and the United States.