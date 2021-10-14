USMNT player ratings: Sergino Dest, Timothy Weah grab spotlight against Costa Rica

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

It was a nightmare start, but it’s ultimately three points for the US men’s national team after a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying at Lower.com Field on Wednesday evening.

Here’s how the Yanks fared during a nervy, but critical result in their final match of the October window.

wcq - usmnt - 2021 - youngest squad ever

United States Men's National Team Player Ratings

4.5
Steffen_Zack-1.png
Zack Steffen
Goalkeeper · USA

It wasn’t entirely Steffen's fault, but the whole sequence on the early concession was a mess. To his credit, the Manchester City goalkeeper recovered and made the stops he needed to in the aftermath.

7.5
Sergino-Dest
Sergiño Dest
Defender · USA

Dest’s first-half banger was a sight to behold and sorely needed with his team trailing. The FC Barcelona fullback helped spearhead the sequence on the game-winner, too, showcasing his unique gifts in the final third.

6.5
ATL_Miles_Robinson_HEA
Miles Robinson
Defender · USA

The Atlanta United stalwart’s epic chasedown of Bryan Ruiz was an amazing highlight, but it was his giveaway that almost resulted in a breakaway goal. Nonetheless, he remains a first-choice pick at center back.

6.0
USMNTU20DAM032019243
Chris Richards
Defender · USA

The FC Dallas product arguably could have been called for a penalty during his first-half tackle in the box, escaping one of the USMNT’s most nervy moments. Otherwise, the Hoffenheim center back showed why he’s such a promising prospect.

6.0
Antonee-Robinsonpng
Antonee Robinson
Defender · USA

The left back got himself into some good positions but found his service lacking with a couple of mishit crosses. Looking big-picture, the Fulham defender didn’t hurt his case to be included in Gregg Berhalter’s ideal XI.

7.0
Tyler-Adams
Tyler Adams
Midfielder · USA

Making his return to the starting XI and captaining the side, Adams' positive impact stays crystal clear after another remarkably steady shift. The New York Red Bulls product hardly puts a foot wrong.

6.5
weston
Weston McKennie
Midfielder · USA

The Juventus midfielder logged a gritty shift on defense and had 119 on-ball touches, but committed a game-high six turnovers. None proved costly, showcasing the range McKennie sometimes provides – especially in physicality and desire.

7.5
Yunus-Musah
Yunus Musah
Midfielder · USA

The 18-year-old showcased his dynamic traits in this one, helping solidify an already strong case that he’s an entrenched member of this team’s best XI. His ball-progression abilities are such an important quality for the USMNT.

7.0
weah-0
Timothy Weah
Forward · USA

After drawing a last-minute start for Paul Arriola, who suffered a groin injury in pregame warm-ups, Weah created the game-winning own goal with his tough-angled shot. He sure celebrated like it was his strike, regardless of what the boxscore reads.

5.5
Pepi, Ricardo-480.png
Ricardo Pepi
Forward · USA

It was tough sledding for the breakout forward, as he never found himself on the end of many dangerous chances, save for one header that was comfortably saved. Pepi's link-up play was pretty solid, and perhaps some fatigue is settling in as the minutes pile up.

6.5
Brenden-Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson
Forward · USA

The former Philadelphia Union star was his usual energetic self and found himself in the midst of some dangerous sequences, though couldn’t quite find the final product. Aaronson’s all-around performance could've used a small boost.

6.0
Gregg Berhalter
Head coach

The decision to start Steffen over Matt Turner will be under the microscope after the shocking early concession. Despite that, the USMNT actually played really well for long stretches and clinched a vital three points at home to carry momentum into November’s WCQ window.

Substitutes

6.0
matthew-hoppe
Matthew Hoppe
Forward · USA

The 20-year-old didn’t get a goal, but he brought some juice off the bench and made one really nice play to save a ball from going over the endline on a dangerous sequence late.

5.5
DeAndre Yedlin
DeAndre Yedlin
Defender · USA

Yedlin did his job as a defensive sub that helped the US stay steady late in the match and provide energy wide right.

6.0
SKC_Busio
Gianluca Busio
Midfielder · USA

Busio got his first World Cup Qualifying minutes and met the moment, helping see out the result and staking his claim for future call-ins as he continues to climb in Serie A.

5.5
NSH_Walker_Zimmerman
Walker Zimmerman
Defender · USA

The Nashville SC center back entered late to protect the lead. Job done.

5.5
CLB_Gyasi_Zardes
Gyasi Zardes
Forward · USA

The Columbus Crew striker worked tirelessly in his late shift, getting stuck in on several occasions to preserve three points.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers US Men's National Team

