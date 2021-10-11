Positives & negatives from the USMNT loss at Panama – and what to expect vs. Costa Rica

“Physically, the intensity wasn’t there,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said afterward. “They got a boost from their home crowd and we didn’t match and exceed that, and in any qualifying, in any soccer game, you have to earn the right to play on the field, and I think we were behind the eight ball on that tonight.”

But also… these are professional soccer players. “Get out of second gear and be intense enough to win the game” is line No. 1 in their job description. It is shocking so many missed the mark by so much.

We can talk tactics and formation all the livelong day, but none of it matters if the players who are out on the field don’t get out of second gear. Some of that is obviously on Gregg Berhalter — when everybody (other than Walker Zimmerman ) comes out flat, something’s gone wrong with the preparation.

Real quick: there were no positives from this US men’s national team performance, a 1-0 loss at Panama in which they failed to put a shot on target and never, save for a two-minute stretch just after halftime, matched the hosts’ intensity.

• The US were timid and afraid to push the ball forward.

“I think it starts with the composure and confidence to play,” Zimmerman said after the game. “We saw us create chances in Honduras over and over and over again, and make runs in behind, move the ball from side to side, switch the point of the attack and have guys that are getting in the penalty box and trying to score. And today, it never felt like we could get in a rhythm with possession to have the composure to keep the ball and move the ball, move them around, make them run, and so that hurt us.”

This was the defining trait of the game. I’ve seen folks online or in various group chats claim Berhalter’s system requires hero ball, but it really doesn’t. At its heart it requires the central midfield and fullbacks to be on the front foot and to push into the attack when opportunities present themselves. At their best, certain players can see cracks in the opposing defensive shape and blast through them, turning them into chasms of the sort that produced the first US goal (and myriad other chances) vs. Jamaica, as well as all four goals at Honduras last month.

At their worst you get a performance like the one on Sunday night, which was irredeemable.

“Verticality.” You might’ve heard the word once or twice over the past few weeks, and there were chances to impose it on this Panama side. Didn’t happen.

• Kellyn Acosta was the Man of the Match in the Gold Cup final against Mexico playing as a No. 6, and was equally good at that position through the knockout stages of that tournament. Sebastian Lletget was a key component of everything that went right during the second half at Honduras last month.

Those two guys are not starters, but they are experienced vets who have done it before. It was natural to rotate them into the XI for this game in order to protect Tyler Adams’ hamstrings and Weston McKennie’s quad. This was their chance to show the depth the US had built all summer long was not a mirage.