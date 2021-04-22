Who are MLS' "super teams"? Here's who Taylor Twellman picked

Twellman quickly pointed to Seattle as a leader, referencing their four MLS Cup trips in the last five years. Under head coach Brian Schmetzer, they’ve lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2016 and 2019.

“Seattle Sounders, first and foremost,” Twellman said. “They’ve been to four of the last five MLS Cups. They had an abysmal first half against Minnesota and they end up winning the game 4-0. So you look at the way they played that game.”