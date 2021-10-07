Wherever Brian White goes — including for a rising Whitecaps squad — goals follow

Wherever Brian White has played, he's scored goals. Duke University, New York Red Bulls II, New York Red Bulls and now the Vancouver Whitecaps— wherever he goes, goals follow.

The funny thing about scoring goals is it typically leads to a bright spotlight. White, though, hasn't always gotten that. Maybe it's because he was a late-bloomer by recent MLS standards or that he came through the SuperDraft then USL. But after a hat trick in a 3-0 win over the San Jose Earthquakes last weekend, as well as his role helping lead the 'Caps up the table and firmly in the Audi MLS Cup Playoff race, White's becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

But, unlike most forwards, he doesn't exactly crave the limelight, nor does he love talking about himself.

“Eh, it’s nice, obviously I want to score goals but I like to fly under the radar," White told MLSsoccer.com on Wednesday. "I don’t like all that energy. I guess it’s nice to be recognized for doing a good job.”

White was traded to the Vancouver Whitecaps from his hometown New York Red Bulls at the beginning of June, never quite gaining the backing of new RBNY head coach Gerhard Struber. Vancouver were looking for another quality striker to add competition and depth, particularly with Lucas Cavallini missing time on international duty at various stages over the summer. White's knack for goals, profile for getting on the end of crosses and strong character — something the Whitecaps have placed an emphasis on of late — made him a sensible target.

White played just 194 minutes over the Red Bulls' first seven matches, with Struber settling on a strike-partnership of Fabio and Patryk Klimala, two key offseason additions. He was available.