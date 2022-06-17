Where will 2026 World Cup final go? A "luxury problem" FIFA must sort

Thursday brought news of 16 cities that’ll host 2026 FIFA World Cup games across the United States, Mexico and Canada – a highly-anticipated development sorted into three regions for the North American soccer celebration.

But another pressing question is already front and center: Four years from now, who will host the final?

FIFA’s leadership didn’t have concrete answers at a media event in New York City that followed the big reveal, but there’s certainly no shortage of options in their view.

“This is really a luxury problem to some extent that we have,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “This is probably unique to this part of the world. We have some cities in North America which are not just … important cities in America, but are world, global capitals.