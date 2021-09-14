What will it take for Philadelphia Union to overcome Club America in CCL?

Given that challenge, do the Union have a shot at pulling off an incredible comeback? The Extratime crew discussed as much on their latest episode , with the general consensus being that they hope to see Philadelphia play like a team with nothing to lose.

"I think Club America, they're currently atop the standings in Liga MX, they're playing just lockdown, strangle-you defensive soccer," co-host Matt Doyle said. "I think they are substantial favorites. It is going to be very hard to push the number of players forward you need in order to score two goals and not leave yourself exposed defensively.

"So they would need a little bit of magic on this night. Philly have found magic in the past. Jim Curtin's been one of the best managers in the league in the last five years, so it's not impossible. But this is a mountain. This is not a hill that you're walking up, this is trying to scale a mountain. If you're the Union you just have to go out there, grip and rip it. You have nothing to lose. Put on a show for your fans and go as hard as you possibly can for 90 minutes."