Recap: Club America 2, Philadelphia Union 0

The Philadelphia Union suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against Club America in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City Thursday evening.

A late penalty kick goal from Emanuel Aguilera sealed a home win for Club America in leg 1 of the CCL semifinals on a rainy evening at the “Colossus of Saint Ursula” and left the Union with a tall task heading back to Subaru Park for the second leg in a month's time.

It was nearly a picture perfect start for the union, as Kasper Przybylko cheekily attempted a backheel in the first minute of play inside the Club America six yard box, but his ambitious attempt rolled inches wide. From there on out, it was all Cub America in the first half.

The hosts took an early lead after a Richard Sanchez volley deflected off the back of Philly midfielder Daniel Gazdag and found the back of the net. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake appeared to have the shot covered, but once the ball deflected off the back of Gazdag, he was left stuck in his boots watching the ball go past his shoulder.

Following the America opener, the hosts saw large amounts of possession, forcing Philly into playing in their own half.

The physicality between the two sides continued, and as the match neared the 40th minute, not only did the rain pick up, but the pace did too. Two quick chances right before the halftime break required Philly defender Jack Elliott to come up big with a header and a clearance, denying the hosts a double before the whistle.

The start of the second half saw a rejuvenated Union side come to play; they seemed to be matching the tempo of the game better and finding more space in the middle of the pitch.

In the 63rd minute, Philly head coach Jim Curtin brought Cory Burke on for Gazdag, moving to a formation with all three rostered strikers he had on the pitch as they pushed for a vital away goal.

But the Union's endeavors failed to produce a clear attempt on goal and they were then hit by a late sucker-punch.

In the 76th minute, Club America took advantage of a sloppy giveaway in the union's end, and in a last-gasp attempt to stop a shot from the top of the box, Philly midfielder Jose Martinez slid towards the ball, but took out America striker Richard Sanchez in the process. The call on the field was no penalty, but after a lengthy Video Review, referee Walter Lopez pointed to the spot. America doubled their lead with Emanuel Aguilera calmly slotting the ball in the left corner of the net.