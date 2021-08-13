Recap: Club America 2, Philadelphia Union 0

The Philadelphia Union suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road against Club America in Leg 1 of the Concacaf Champions League Semifinals at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City Thursday evening.
A late penalty kick goal from Emanuel Aguilera sealed a home win for Club America in leg 1 of the CCL semifinals on a rainy evening at the “Colossus of Saint Ursula” and left the Union with a tall task heading back to Subaru Park for the second leg in a month's time.
It was nearly a picture perfect start for the union, as Kasper Przybylko cheekily attempted a backheel in the first minute of play inside the Club America six yard box, but his ambitious attempt rolled inches wide. From there on out, it was all Cub America in the first half.
The hosts took an early lead after a Richard Sanchez volley deflected off the back of Philly midfielder Daniel Gazdag and found the back of the net. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake appeared to have the shot covered, but once the ball deflected off the back of Gazdag, he was left stuck in his boots watching the ball go past his shoulder.
Following the America opener, the hosts saw large amounts of possession, forcing Philly into playing in their own half.
The physicality between the two sides continued, and as the match neared the 40th minute, not only did the rain pick up, but the pace did too. Two quick chances right before the halftime break required Philly defender Jack Elliott to come up big with a header and a clearance, denying the hosts a double before the whistle.
The start of the second half saw a rejuvenated Union side come to play; they seemed to be matching the tempo of the game better and finding more space in the middle of the pitch.
In the 63rd minute, Philly head coach Jim Curtin brought Cory Burke on for Gazdag, moving to a formation with all three rostered strikers he had on the pitch as they pushed for a vital away goal.
But the Union's endeavors failed to produce a clear attempt on goal and they were then hit by a late sucker-punch.
In the 76th minute, Club America took advantage of a sloppy giveaway in the union's end, and in a last-gasp attempt to stop a shot from the top of the box, Philly midfielder Jose Martinez slid towards the ball, but took out America striker Richard Sanchez in the process. The call on the field was no penalty, but after a lengthy Video Review, referee Walter Lopez pointed to the spot. America doubled their lead with Emanuel Aguilera calmly slotting the ball in the left corner of the net.
Philly made a last ditch attempt to find a coveted away goal late in added time, but heroics from America goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa denied the Union an opener.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The Union will be disappointed to come away from the match without an away goal — something that could come back to haunt them, pending the result of the second leg. On arguably the biggest occasion in the club's history, though, the Union can take some comfort from their performance. They conceded two rather unlucky goals and for large spells held their own against one of the best teams on the continent in one of the most difficult stadiums to play.. For Club America, it’s a dream result. They are going into the second leg without conceding at home and will be more match-fit come then, too. The Union have it all to do in leg 2 at Subaru Park.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Referee Walter Lopez’s decision to award a penalty to America in the 79th minute, overturning his on-field decision two minutes prior. The penalty gave the hosts their second goal and took the wind out of the Union's sails.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Club America’s Richard Sanchez. He scored the opening goal and drew the penalty that gave his side a 2-0 lead. He was a nuisance for the Union all match and provided the attacking versatility America needed around the box.
Next Up
- PHI: Wednesday, September 15 vs Club America | 6 pm ET (FS1, Univision, TUDN) | Concacaf Champions League Semifinal Leg 2
