"We're capable": Philadelphia Union believe in CCL comeback against Club America

“We have an uphill battle, but with our fans behind us at home, the key becomes not conceding and pushing for that first goal," Curtin said Tuesday. "It’d shift the pressure to them. Our strategy is to just be ourselves at home. We know that we’re capable of scoring more than a goal at this building, we’re capable of keeping a clean sheet. That is our belief, that is our goal.”

Philly, who are the last remaining MLS club in the continental competition, host Leg Two on Wednesday after falling 2-0 in Leg One at Estadio Azteca. Chasing the game against one of Mexico's best and most storied clubs isn't easy, but head coach Jim Curtin and his players believe they could seize a special night in Chester.

The Union will be near full-strength on Wednesday, though Curtin noted striker Sergio Santos picked up a knock in training so his status is up in the air. Club America have been flying in Liga MX's 2021-22 Apertura, sitting atop the table undefeated after eight games, taking six wins and two draws.

America have conceded only three goals during that time, while the Union have scored more than once just one time in their last 10 matches across all competitions. The Union will need to score at least twice to take the game to extra time. If Club America score, they'll need four goals to overcome the away goals tiebreaker.