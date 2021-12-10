How NYCFC built their MLS Cup roster

Sustained success in MLS is possible, but it certainly isn't easy. The salary cap and other mechanisms breed parity.

The Cityzens have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs each of the last six years, missing only during their inaugural MLS season. They've been top four in the Eastern Conference in five of these six seasons as well. Playoff success hadn’t yet arrived – until this year. Their first trophy could follow when NYCFC face the Timbers in MLS Cup on Saturday at Providence Park (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

Yet several teams have defied the odds for years. Seattle Sounders FC and the New York Red Bulls are currently riding playoff streaks of more than a decade, while Sporting Kansas City missed just one year. Toronto FC were in and around multiple finals for a half-decade. The Portland Timbers always seem to be on the right side of those moments, too.

That refresh, plus incumbent core players, the U22 Initiative and head coach Ronny Deila taking this group another step forward got them within 90 minutes (or more) of their first trophy.

“We felt really good about the group we had all season, honestly,” Lee said. “We knew we needed to add some pieces. It was a challenging start to add those pieces, but we held firm to try and get the players we believed were right for us. From preseason, we felt a different mood in the group. A different intensity, desire.”

Lee told MLSsoccer.com in April that he believed this group was good enough to make MLS Cup. And he was right.

Every playoff run needs some semblance of luck – one-off games are fickle and cruel – but NYCFC have been capable of some of MLS' best soccer all season long. The roster is deep, with match-winning talent, exciting youngsters and steady veterans.

“Sustainable success in MLS is just about the hardest thing,” City sporting director David Lee told MLSsoccer.com. “The system is built to make that difficult. It’s something that we’re really proud we’ve made the playoffs six years in a row, even if we hadn’t had the playoff success we would have liked until this year.”

NYCFC found themselves at an inflection point last offseason. To call it a transformational winter would be stretching too far, but for a team that had an established core and years of success, it was certainly more than a little tinkering.

The club generated a ton of allocation money with trades of Alex Ring (to Austin FC) and Ronald Matarrita (FC Cincinnati). Two mainstays in their prime, including the club captain (Ring), departed. New signings were a bit slower, leading to some consternation and criticism.

That was calculated, too. They were content to wait out their long-term targets.

First kick was delayed until mid-April, due to collective bargaining negotiations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the first part of the schedule was light, before the summer brought a ton of midweek matches. As long as City could navigate the first month or two, getting to the end of May when there would be a break, they’d be fine.