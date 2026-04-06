What We Learned: Son's new role, Gozo makes USMNT push

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

For LAFC fans, it’s perfectly reasonable to be excited about the club’s 6-0 win over Orlando City on Saturday. Beatdowns of that size don’t come around very often, after all. But there was something at BMO Stadium to be even more excited about than scoring a touchdown against the Lions: head coach Marc Dos Santos tinkered with Son Heung-Min’s role, and those changes helped supercharge LAFC’s attack.

Still yet to concede a goal in MLS play, which is downright astonishing, no one is doubting LAFC’s defensive bona fides. But some (me!) spent the international break doubting LAFC’s ability to find quality looks in the attack while being ultra-locked in defensively. According to American Soccer Analysis, LAFC hadn’t posted more than 1.3 expected goals in any of the four matches between their season-opening win over Inter Miami and the demolition of Orlando.

So, what helped unlock LAFC’s attack on Saturday? Besides Orlando's lackluster showing, Dos Santos moving Son into a second forward-type role worked a treat. No longer responsible for all of the hold-up play as a lone No. 9, Son let Nathan Ordaz do some of the central dirty work so that he could receive the ball facing forward and break open the game.