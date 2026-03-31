LAFC, Nashville & San Diego: What makes the unbeatens so dangerous?

What’s gone right for those three clubs so far in 2026? Let’s dig in.

After the first five matchdays of the MLS season, only a trio of teams remain undefeated: LAFC , Nashville SC and San Diego FC .

With a top-10 defense based on expected goals allowed and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris having saved the second-most goals above expected so far this year, as per American Soccer Analysis, the Black & Gold are impressively stingy.

Still yet to concede a goal in MLS play, LAFC have set the MLS record for consecutive shutout minutes to begin a season. Their tally already sits at 450 minutes, and it may not stop there.

. @LAFC are the first team in league history to start a perfect 4-0-0 without conceding a single goal. They’ll try to break the all-time shutout streak record this weekend. 👀 pic.twitter.com/JW5ufkSlLR

Most underrated part: Squad depth

LAFC’s roster is impressively deep, even as Dos Santos rolls out consistent lineups across league play and Concacaf Champions Cup matches. For example, Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga have started all nine of LAFC’s fixtures so far this season.

Offseason signing Amin Boudri has impressed in his substitute appearances, while Ryan Hollingshead and Nathan Ordaz are overqualified backups at both ends of the field. We haven't even seen Jacob Shaffelburg play yet as he recovers from injury, and David Martínez looks to have leveled up around the goal.

Deep and talented with roster flexibility for the summer window, LAFC are downright scary.

What’s new in 2026?

From a tactical standpoint, Dos Santos has altered some of the positioning in and out of possession. Eddie Segura has become the starting left back in a 4-4-2 defensive shape who shifts into a left-sided center back role in a 3-2-5 attacking shape. Many of the same principles have carried over from the Cherundolo era, however.

From a personnel standpoint, perhaps the biggest newcomer is midfielder Stephen Eustáquio. Currently recovering from an injury, the Porto loanee showed flashes of elite distribution early in the year. If the Canadian international is healthy, he’s transformative for LAFC’s attacking setup.

Their weakness: Balancing attack and defense

Outside of their season-opening, 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF, LAFC’s attack has been relatively muted this season – despite having Son and Bouanga up top. According to American Soccer Analysis, LAFC have yet to post more than 1.3 expected goals in any of the four matches that followed their victory over Miami.