What We Learned: Has Messi secured back-to-back MVPs?

Between a Supporters’ Shield winner being crowned, an expansion team making history, and stars returning to the fold, this past weekend’s slate had it all.

Let's explore some of the most interesting things we learned during Matchday 38. If you want to read up on other key moments in detail, check out Matt Doyle’s latest column .

"Last year, we were not playing in transition. We were more or less prone to playing a boring possession style."

That's Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner talking about his regrets from the 2024 season, one where the Union missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since he took charge of the front office. It's well-covered that Tanner and former head coach Jim Curtin had their differences that led to the club parting ways with Curtin late last year.

Now? The Union are back to playing Tanner's preferred vertical style, which helped them beat New York City FC by a 1-0 scoreline on Saturday and win the Supporters' Shield.

It was fitting that the only goal ahead of the postgame party came via a turnover forced by the high press, one Mikael Uhre finished off in the first half. This year, the Union are playing the fewest passes in their own third in all of MLS, according to American Soccer Analysis. They're also forcing the most vertical passes based on average distance of any team in the league.