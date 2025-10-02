FOUR-PEAT: Vancouver Whitecaps retain Canadian Championship title 

Vancouver Whitecaps FC made it four Canadian Championship titles in a row, defeating Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC, 4-2, at BC Place. By lifting the Voyageurs Cup again, the Whitecaps also clinch a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup one year after losing in the final to Cruz Azul.
Ali Ahmed came out on fire for Whitecaps FC, settling a Thomas Müller cross before sliding a left-footed shot inside the far post to put the hosts in front on five minutes.
The Canadian international then drew a penalty kick that Müller finished clinically to double the hosts' advantage five minutes later. It was the German legend's 300th career goal (club and country).
After Thierno Bah gave the underdogs a lifeline in the 35th minute, Ahmed struck for a brace one minute later. Ryan Gauld made his long-awaited return from injury and made it 4-1 in the 83rd minute before Nicolás Mezquida struck a consolation goal against his former club two minutes later.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: They did it again! Whitecaps FC have won a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship, and will still be looking for more silverware this season. And they get back to the Concacaf Champions Cup after a stunning run to, and devastating defeat in, the 2025 CCC final to Cruz Azul.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Ryan Gauld has been sidelined for much of this magical season for Whitecaps FC. He came off the bench in the 79th minute. And then moments later, he scored his first goal since February 23.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Ali Ahmed was all over the big moments for Whitecaps FC, with the Canadian international scoring a first-half brace and drawing the penalty Thomas Müller converted.
Next Up
- VAN: Sunday, October 5 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) | MLS regular season
- VFC: Saturday, October 4 at Forge FC (4:30 pm ET) | Canadian Premier League