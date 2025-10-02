FOUR-PEAT: Vancouver Whitecaps retain Canadian Championship title 

Vancouver Whitecaps FC made it four Canadian Championship titles in a row, defeating Canadian Premier League side Vancouver FC, 4-2, at BC Place. By lifting the Voyageurs Cup again, the Whitecaps also clinch a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup one year after losing in the final to Cruz Azul.

Ali Ahmed came out on fire for Whitecaps FC, settling a Thomas Müller cross before sliding a left-footed shot inside the far post to put the hosts in front on five minutes.

The Canadian international then drew a penalty kick that Müller finished clinically to double the hosts' advantage five minutes later. It was the German legend's 300th career goal (club and country).

After Thierno Bah gave the underdogs a lifeline in the 35th minute, Ahmed struck for a brace one minute later. Ryan Gauld made his long-awaited return from injury and made it 4-1 in the 83rd minute before Nicolás Mezquida struck a consolation goal against his former club two minutes later.

Goals