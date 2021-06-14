What we learned from the USMNT Nations League camp

And so, with that in mind and with the start of World Cup qualifying less than 80 days away, here's what we learned from this camp:

It was a productive June for the US men's national team , one that saw the first competitive win over Mexico since 2013, a bit of dominance against regional powers Costa Rica and Honduras, a filling out of the depth chart and a trophy for their efforts with regard to all of the above. Nothing's perfect, of course, but it would've been greedy to ask for more than that.

It was a relief to see the kids ratchet up their intensity in meaningful Concacaf games. You might say "we already knew they could do that because of the Nations League win over Canada in late 2019," but actually we didn't. That game was dominated by Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, Gyasi Zardes and Aaron Long, none of whom were in this camp. This month's US team was vastly different.

And this month's team looks like the beginning of a golden generation for the US — or even better, the start of a new normal in terms of depth and talent throughout the pool. "Superior talent" is the best baseline possible to build from, and the US really do have it with this group. But you need more than talent to win meaningful games. You need knowhow, and this group lacked it.

Christian Pulisic (who was not great vs. either Honduras or Mexico, to be fair) struggled in the 2019 Gold Cup and the subsequent Nations League loss to Canada. Weston McKennie had been bossed by the El Tri midfield two years ago, and was at least somewhat culpable on Jona Dos Santos's game-winner. Gio Reyna is precociously talented, but also he's just 18. The fullbacks are mostly young and mostly unproven in the international game. Same for the center back depth chart behind John Brooks, and same for the central midfield depth chart, and same for the center forward depth chart. There were a lot of known unknowns to figure out.

That's because this kind of generational shift is unprecedented in recent USMNT history. If you think back to previous great players being integrated into the US pool they always had the luxury of doing so while the veterans were doing the bulk of the heavy lifting.

Marcelo Balboa, John Harkes and Tab Ramos were the backbone of the US team through the early 90s, laying the foundation for the next wave — guys like Claudio Reyna, Brian McBride and Eddie Pope — to push in.

Reyna, McBride and Pope were the first names on the team sheet when Landon Donovan, DaMarcus Beasley and eventually Clint Dempsey pushed into the squad.

Donovan, Beasley and Dempsey were the focal points when the likes of Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore became the new generation.

And then, for a variety of reasons, there was no clear successor to Bradley and Altidore, no one for them to directly hand responsibility to. The line ended, and that's a big part of why there was such a massive failure in 2018.

This is not to say every one of those above transitions went smoothly; they most certainly did not. But for the most part there was a clear line of succession, one in which the veterans taught the kids how to win in Concacaf. And that's how you win three straight Hexagonals and compete vs. Mexico on equal footing for just about two straight decades.

This generation didn't really get that luxury. It's not quite as stark a "figure it out for yourself" situation as that Balboa/Harkes/Ramos group 33 years ago, but it's in the ballpark. And the Nations League turned out to be a very good test.

Not everybody passed. A bunch did, though, and I'd argue the best part of this month was the US had two chances to fold against Mexico and refused to. Just as important: it was Pulisic, McKennie and Reyna who pulled them through. Getting the stars to produce like stars in the biggest games is not something to take for granted.