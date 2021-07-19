What we learned from the USMNT Gold Cup group stage showing

That matters to me, even if it was ugly. I like this energy from Daryl Dike , especially after 90 minutes of pure struggle from him:

It is good. That is a legit accomplishment for an experimental (and now, more than ever, weirdly unbalanced) roster designed more to test the depth of the pool than to go out there and win this damn thing. But winning the damn thing is still important — Gregg Berhalter has repeatedly stressed that winning is part of the culture he’s rebuilding for this program — and while this group doesn’t seem to be playing the type of soccer that leads to trophies, they are, in fact, still standing.

The US men’s national team made it through the group stage and into the knockout rounds of this 2021 Gold Cup.

Tough game today, but the boys were ready for the battle! We learn and on to the quarter finals❤️🇺🇸 @USMNT

He’s shown to be more than that thus far, though. Sands has been subtly excellent at evading pressure and connecting progressive passes into meaningful spots on the field:

It is, I think, Sands who has stood out the most. The 21-year-old almost never misses a challenge (though Cyle Larin gave him a valuable lesson midway through the second half of Sunday’s 1-0 US win over Canada ), which is the most important thing. Sands has such good timing and takes such good angles that he’s constantly getting to the attacker just as the ball is getting to the attacker, which means he forces turnover after turnover after turnover, and is absolutely expert at putting out fires.

While winning is important, adding depth to the qualifying roster is infinitely more so. By that measure the play of Miles Robinson , Shaq Moore , Matt Turner and James Sands makes the group stage a success, because all four look very much like guys who can help.

He came off the bench to close out the win over Haiti. Against Martinique I thought he was the man of the match in his first US start. Both of those came with him in the middle of a back three.

Sands was once again in the middle of a back three on Sunday against Canada, except … he kinda wasn’t? Berhalter tried out what I felt was a wild heat check by playing a 4-4-2 diamond with Sands at the back point when the US were in possession, and a 5-3-2 with Sands dropping between the center backs when the US were out of possession.

Except sometimes Sands was asked to drop wide of the center backs (usually to the right side) when the US were on the ball, and other times he was asked to step way up into central midfield almost like a sweeper when the US were off the ball.

Those aren’t typical rotations you ask of a new player. Or a veteran! It honestly felt like Berhalter wanted to see how far he could push Sands, tactically speaking, and at what point he would break. Just to get a feel for where the limit is.

The good — great! — news is that he didn’t break. I’d argue he thrived, handling everything that both the opponents and the tactical set-up asked of him. And in the process he showed enough skill and savvy on the ball that … I mean, just use him as the No. 6, right? Play a regular old 4-3-3 with Sands as a regular old No. 6 tasked with protecting the backline, putting out fires, winning the ball back, and playing simple, decisive passes.

The most pressing issue in the US pool, as far as I see it, is that Tyler Adams is the only guy who reliably does all of the above at an international-caliber level. There is no like-for-like back-up worth trusting.

Sands is sitting right there, man. Ask him to be that guy and let’s see how it goes. Let’s not overcomplicate things, and I bet everyone will be happy in the end.

The same, sadly, can not yet be said of Gianluca Busio. The 19-year-old was pretty consistently ragdolled against Martinique and two steps slow to even get into challenges against the Canadians.

Part of the latter is that his role was almost as complex as Sands’, but even so Busio has a nasty habit he’s got to shake: When he gets beat, he stays beat. He doesn’t work or fight to get back into the play.

Bear in mind that he’s two years younger than Sands and has been playing full-time defensive midfield all of three months. I will bet large that he will improve.