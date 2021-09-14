What to know: Details around the 2021 MLS Roster Freeze Date

On Wednesday evening at 8 pm ET, all 27 MLS rosters for the remainder of the 2021 season will lock through MLS Cup (December 11).

The MLS Roster Freeze Date arrives on September 15, when all clubs must submit their final 30-man roster. The only exceptions through December 11 will be cases of Extreme Hardship. The rosters will be locked until the half-day trade window on December 12, the official start of the offseason before the 2022 campaign.

Additional roster and player transaction information can be found on the 2021 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations page.