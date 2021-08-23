Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign former Ligue 1 defender Steven Moreira 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Columbus Crew have signed French fullback Steven Moreira for the remainder of the 2021 season with options for 2022 and 2023, it was announced Monday.

The 27-year-old, who will occupy an international roster slot, will officially be added to the Crew’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.

“We are excited to welcome Steven to the Crew,” Columbus president and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. “Steven is a dynamic defender who is entering the prime of his career, and we believe his addition will help strengthen our backline on both sides of the ball. As someone who has regularly played in one of the top leagues in the world, we are pleased he has chosen the Crew and we look forward to incorporating him into the team.”

Moreira, who played for Toulouse FC from 2018-21, brings nine years of European soccer experience and extensive time in France’s top two divisions. Prior to his time with Toulouse, Moreira played for FC Lorient from 2016-19. He’s also a product of Stade Rennais FC’s youth system and signed with the club in 2012, remaining with them until 2016.

At the international level, Moreira has represented several youth sides for France. He played at the 2013 UEFA European Under-19 European Championship, helping France finish as the runner-up to Serbia.

The Crew, defending MLS Cup champions, are going through a six-game losing streak. At fullback, the Crew have featured left back Milton Valenzuela and right back Harrison Afful in their full-strength XI.

Moreira was a free agent, making him eligible to sign before the 2021 MLS Roster Freeze Date on September 15.

