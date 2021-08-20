Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign US youth international Matko Miljevic

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have signed US youth international midfielder Matko Miljevic, the club announced Friday. Miljevic has inked a three-and-a-half-year contract with a club option for 2025.

Miljevic, 20, had been with Argentinos Juniors in Argentina and was a free agent after his contract expired this summer. He made 15 appearances after graduating from their academy into the first team.

Born in Miami to Argentine parents of Croatian descent, Miljevic has represented the United States at various youth international levels as well as Argentina's U-20s.

“I’m very happy that he chose our project, especially knowing that several MLS clubs were also interested in signing him,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a club statement. “He’s a versatile player who can play in different offensive positions. We welcome him with us.”

The attack-minded midfielder can play on either wing or through the center.

Montréal currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings with 27 points after 20 matches, clutching onto the final playoff place in the East as the league moves into the second half of the season.

