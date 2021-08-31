FC Cincinnati sign former US youth international midfielder Kyle Scott

Scott, 23, went on trial with Cincinnati during preseason but ultimately didn't sign a contract. He's a former US youth international and spent the majority of his youth career in Chelsea's academy; he made one appearance for the senior team, in a 2018 FA Cup match. He made 41 appearances with the Chelsea U-23s and spent a season on loan in the Netherlands with second-tier club Telstar. He made 14 appearances on loan, after which his contract was not renewed with Chelsea, before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2019.