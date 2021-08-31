Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign former US youth international midfielder Kyle Scott

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

FC Cincinnati target Kyle Scott

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have signed free agent midfielder Kyle Scott, the club announced Tuesday. Scott was most recently with Newcastle until his contract expired this summer.

The midfielder signed a deal through the end of 2022 with club options through 2024.

Scott, 23, went on trial with Cincinnati during preseason but ultimately didn't sign a contract. He's a former US youth international and spent the majority of his youth career in Chelsea's academy; he made one appearance for the senior team, in a 2018 FA Cup match. He made 41 appearances with the Chelsea U-23s and spent a season on loan in the Netherlands with second-tier club Telstar. He made 14 appearances on loan, after which his contract was not renewed with Chelsea, before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2019.

Scott didn't make a matchday squad in any competition for Newcastle's first team, notching 17 appearances with the club's U-23 squad. He hasn't appeared in a match since November 2020 with Newcastle's U-23s.

FC Cincinnati currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with 17 points after 20 matches. They sit 13 points below the playoff line with 14 matches left.

Transfer Tracker FC Cincinnati

Advertising

Related Stories

New York City FC loan Alexandru Mitrita to Greek club PAOK FC
Philadelphia Union loan midfielder Jack de Vries to Venezia FC
Sources: Diego Rossi finalizing transfer from LAFC to Fenerbahce

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Sources: Colorado's Cole Bassett rejects move to Benfica in order to finish MLS season
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Colorado's Cole Bassett rejects move to Benfica in order to finish MLS season
New York Red Bulls-New York City FC reschedule rivalry match for Sept. 22

New York Red Bulls-New York City FC reschedule rivalry match for Sept. 22
MLS homegrown trio called into Mexico youth national team camps

MLS homegrown trio called into Mexico youth national team camps
Top young-player performances in MLS Week 22
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Top young-player performances in MLS Week 22
FC Cincinnati sign former US youth international midfielder Kyle Scott
Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign former US youth international midfielder Kyle Scott
New York City FC loan Alexandru Mitrita to Greek club PAOK FC
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC loan Alexandru Mitrita to Greek club PAOK FC
More News
Video
Video
Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
36:55

Why This New Generation of USMNT Players Brings Brian Dunseth & Tony Meola Hope
Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
1:40

Big Rivalries Require BIG SAVES! Check out the best from Rivalry Week
El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
1:27:06

El Trafico 6-Goal Thriller, Shock Win for Portland: Our Favorite Moments of Heineken Rivalry Week!
Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
6:52
Instant Replay

Missed PK 10 seconds into El Trafico? Good goal for Colorado's Jonathan Lewis? 
More Video
Download for free

Download for free

Everything you need for match day - live scores, highlights, news, MLS Fantasy, and more!