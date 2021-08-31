FC Cincinnati sign former US youth international midfielder Kyle Scott

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Cincinnati have signed free agent midfielder Kyle Scott, the club announced Tuesday. Scott was most recently with Newcastle until his contract expired this summer.
The midfielder signed a deal through the end of 2022 with club options through 2024.
Scott, 23, went on trial with Cincinnati during preseason but ultimately didn't sign a contract. He's a former US youth international and spent the majority of his youth career in Chelsea's academy; he made one appearance for the senior team, in a 2018 FA Cup match. He made 41 appearances with the Chelsea U-23s and spent a season on loan in the Netherlands with second-tier club Telstar. He made 14 appearances on loan, after which his contract was not renewed with Chelsea, before joining Newcastle in the summer of 2019.
Scott didn't make a matchday squad in any competition for Newcastle's first team, notching 17 appearances with the club's U-23 squad. He hasn't appeared in a match since November 2020 with Newcastle's U-23s.
FC Cincinnati currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with 17 points after 20 matches. They sit 13 points below the playoff line with 14 matches left.