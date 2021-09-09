MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: LAFC sign former Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

LAFC have signed free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Blackman, 27, is a product of Chelsea’s academy and had been with the Premier League club his entire career, though spent most of his time out on loan. He made stops all over the English lower tiers, as well as Dutch side Vitesse for a half-season, and most recently was on loan at Rotherham.

He is a former England youth international and made 57 appearances in the Championship, England’s second tier.

LAFC add another goalkeeper to their ranks, alongside 20-year-old Tomas Romero and Pablo Sisniega. Sisniega started the Black & Gold's first eight matches this season but Romero took over as the starter thereafter, appearing in the club’s last 14 matches.

Blackman is a big figure in the goal, listed at 6-foot-6. He’s the latest goalkeeper to join MLS from England this year, following LA Galaxy’s Jonathan Bond (from West Brom) and Tottenham’s Brandon Austin, who spent time on loan at Orlando during the first half of the season.

LAFC sit ninth in the Western Conference standings with 27 points after 22 matches. They are three points below the playoff line.

