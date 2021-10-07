What to expect from the USMNT vs. Jamaica & beyond in World Cup qualifiers

We are three games into the 14-game Octagonal, which means the US men’s national team are just over 20% of the way home. You probably remember exactly what happened in the September qualifying window, but here’s a quick sum-up in case you don’t:

Once again it’s a three-game window, one the US opens by hosting an already-reeling Jamaica side at Austin FC 's Q2 Stadium on Thursday evening (7:30 pm ET | ESPN 2, Univision, TUDN).

The way that would manifest itself is with fewer complications from Berhalter and fewer intensity deficits from the players. They spent the final 45 minutes of the previous window kicking Los Catrachos into the *&^%ing sun. Just bottle that -- familiar formation, straightforward use of personnel and principles of play -- and let ‘er rip.

In spite of all of the above, the US finished unbeaten and tied with Canada in second place on five points and with a +3 goal differential. It was not a good window but it was a fine window, and if Berhalter and the players learned their lessons (Adams, at least, seems to have done so ), then it will have been a productive one as well.

Those are the results and big storylines from last month! If you want a deeper dive, click this sucker right HERE . If you want a more macro-level takeaway, it’s this: Berhalter overcomplicated things with various tactical, positional and formational tweaks for five halves of soccer while a young, talented group learned that they were a young, talented and slightly overconfident group. World Cup qualifying hits different.

You know that segment of the USMNT fanbase that thinks that just because a player is in Europe, that player is going to come to Concacaf and dominate? That was the entire Jamaica fanbase ahead of the first window. It didn’t go well for them.

The Jamaican federation has spent much of the past four years recruiting dual-nationals -- almost all of them English-Jamaicans -- to come represent the land of their parents or grandparents. Basically all of them play in the top two flights of the English game, and a couple (Michail Antonio, Bobby Decordova-Reid) are legitimate stars.

Because of the UK red list travel ban that was in place last window most of those guys didn’t get to suit up in Jamaica’s two road games, which were at Mexico (a valiant 2-1 loss in which Andre Blake gave us all the full Andre Blake experience) and at Costa Rica (a super credible 1-1 draw). They only got on the field for the middle game, which was at home against Panama. And they got absolutely smoked, losing 3-0. Welcome to Concacaf.

So yeah, one point from three games means this is a team in flux.

Antonio is not back for this window. Neither is Leon Bailey, nor a host of others who most would consider being among the team’s top talents. I’m not going to say that’s a good thing -- you need talent to win games. But talent alone isn’t enough; you need chemistry and intensity and buy-in as well, and I don’t think Jamaica had any of those last month.

So maybe a pared-down squad will actually work to their benefit in that regard. The guys who are there now, like Reid and Kemar Roofe, as well as old standbys like Blake, Kemar Lawrence and Damion Lowe, really want to be there. They have accepted the hardships of grinding through qualifying.

And it will be a grind for them in this game, most likely. The Reggae Boyz don’t tend to go full bunker even when severely outmanned, but they did so against Mexico and it damn near worked. In part that’s because of Blake’s greatness, and in part because any semi-accurate clearance is a potential breakaway.

Don’t misunderstand me here: There are players in this squad with legit high-end quality and class both on and off the ball, and thanks to Reid and Shamar Nicholson in particular, they have some real playmaking nous. Theodore Whitmore does not want his team to be purely a counterattacking side, and in most instances they don’t have to be.

But when they do have to be… good luck keeping up.

Chances are, for the US, that this will in some ways feel like facing Canada again. Jamaica will likely play a different shape -- a 4-4-2 is Whitmore's most preferred formation, though there’s been some 4-3-3s as well -- but will likely grab John Herdman’s gameplan with both hands and literally run with it.