Gregg Berhalter explains USMNT November World Cup Qualifying roster selections

“They’ve got a very talented attack and very good midfielders, so it's going to be a difficult game for us. We want to continue to be aggressive. We want to continue to push them and see what comes; continue to high press and make it uncomfortable for them. We’re OK with playing a fast game, it's something that we have the athletes to be able to do that, and we want to put speed into the game.”

“Regarding Mexico, I think it's a very strong team, very mature team. They're undefeated in qualifying thus far,” said the coach, later adding that the Yanks aim to displace El Tri from their early perch atop the Octagonal standings .

Sounding generally bullish on the current form of his player pool despite injury-enforced absences like Sergino Dest – a very late scratch due to back issues – and Gio Reyna (hamstring injury), Berhalter promised an up-tempo approach to the latest installment in the border rivalry.

Those were some of the central themes as Gregg Berhalter spoke to media after unveiling the US men’s national team roster for their November World Cup qualifiers on Thursday morning, just over a week out from the first of those two Concacaf Octagonal clashes, the iconic US-Mexico showdown set for FC Cincinnati ’s TQL Stadium on Nov. 12 (9:10 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, TUDN).

The USMNT will jet to Kingston to face Jamaica on Nov. 16, but given Mexico’s quality, focus will remain on the home match first and foremost. It’s the first window of this qualifying cycle to feature two games rather than three, providing Berhalter with fewer moving parts in terms of rest and rotation.

“It should be reasonable that if we're happy with the performance of the players in the first game, that they can continue on and play the second game, we won't need to rest them or rotate them,” he said, before noting that key mainstays Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and DeAndre Yedlin are carrying yellow cards and face suspension should they pick up another against Mexico.

“We needed backup in those positions. So that was critical to the window. And then it's luxury to have to be able to bring a guy like Christian into camp, even though he's not 90 minutes fit, to have him be able to make an impact in whichever way we choose.”

Ricardo Pepi – the USA’s breakout star in the Ocho so far – and Jesus Ferreira have been in strong form as an attacking combo for FC Dallas, earning the latter his first-ever World Cup qualifying call-up this time around. Based on Berhalter’s words, however, don’t expect to see them on the field much together for the USMNT, with Ferreira projected as a false 9 rather than an attacking midfielder.

“When you look at Jesus’ body of work with the national team, he's been playing No. 9, and we think in his performances, albeit against lesser opponents, we really liked what he did at the No. 9 position, really strong performances,” said the coach. “He's a guy that can link play, we know he’s a guy that arrives in the penalty box.