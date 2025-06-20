Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Inter Miami CF and Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras clash Monday in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, as both teams seek to top Group A and reach the Round of 16.
How to watch & stream
When
- Monday, June 23 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Inter Miami and Palmeiras are both fresh off a momentum-building victory, and now will vie for a place in the knockout phase. Take care of business and they'll face a Group B opponent – likely either Paris Saint-Germain (France), Atlético Madrid (Spain) or Botafogo (Brazil) – in a win-or-go-home match on June 28-29.
This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
How they qualified: Host country spot
With four points, Inter Miami are second in Group A after following up a 0-0 draw vs. Egyptian side Al Ahly with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto.
The latter result included a second-half comeback, as Telasco Segovia equalized just after halftime and Lionel Messi scored a trademark free-kick golazo to seal all three points. In the process, Miami made history as the first MLS team to win at any Club World Cup tournament. They also became the only Concacaf side to beat a European opponent in an official competition.
The Herons advance with a win or a draw vs. Palmeiras, or even a defeat (provided that Al Ahly don't beat FC Porto). That said, expect head coach Javier Mascherano's side to go all-out in front of a bumper crowd.
How they qualified: 2021 Copa Libertadores winners
Palmeiras settled for a 0-0 draw against Porto in their group-stage opener, then turned on the afterburners in a 2-0 win over Al Ahly. The latter result was sealed by a fast-break goal from Flaco López, who replaced fellow striker Vitor Roque at halftime.
Palmeiras boast some familiar MLS names: Orlando City all-time leading scorer Facundo Torres started against Al Ahly, while Houston Dynamo FC record-outbound transfer Micael has been an unused substitute.
Now, the Verdão will top Group A with a win or a draw. However, if they lose and Porto beat Al Ahly (while making up the goal differential tiebreaker), they could go from top of the group to eliminated on the final matchday.