Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

With four points, Inter Miami are second in Group A after following up a 0-0 draw vs. Egyptian side Al Ahly with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The latter result included a second-half comeback, as Telasco Segovia equalized just after halftime and Lionel Messi scored a trademark free-kick golazo to seal all three points. In the process, Miami made history as the first MLS team to win at any Club World Cup tournament. They also became the only Concacaf side to beat a European opponent in an official competition.