Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Seattle Sounders FC conclude Group B action at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Monday afternoon when hosting French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain at Lumen Field.

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

Seattle are all but mathematically eliminated from the knockout stage after losing their first two games. PSG have a clearer path to reaching the Round of 16, at which point they'd face a Group A opponent in a win-or-go-home match on June 28 or 29.

How they qualified: 2022 Concacaf Champions League champions

The Sounders performed admirably in their previous Group B games, but face long odds of keeping their tournament hopes alive. They must win by at least three goals and hope Atlético Madrid lose to Botafogo on the final group-stage matchday. Anything less and they're out.

Seattle nearly drew Brazilian champions Botafogo in their opener; they instead settled for a 2-1 defeat after Cristian Roldan's goal sparked hopes of a heroic comeback. The Sounders then acquitted themselves well in a 3-1 loss to Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid, with Albert Rusnák scoring in the second half.