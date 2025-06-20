Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

Seattle Sounders FC conclude Group B action at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Monday afternoon when hosting French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain at Lumen Field.
How to watch & stream
When
- Monday, June 23 | 3 pm ET/12 pm PT
Where
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
Seattle are all but mathematically eliminated from the knockout stage after losing their first two games. PSG have a clearer path to reaching the Round of 16, at which point they'd face a Group A opponent in a win-or-go-home match on June 28 or 29.
This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
How they qualified: 2022 Concacaf Champions League champions
The Sounders performed admirably in their previous Group B games, but face long odds of keeping their tournament hopes alive. They must win by at least three goals and hope Atlético Madrid lose to Botafogo on the final group-stage matchday. Anything less and they're out.
Seattle nearly drew Brazilian champions Botafogo in their opener; they instead settled for a 2-1 defeat after Cristian Roldan's goal sparked hopes of a heroic comeback. The Sounders then acquitted themselves well in a 3-1 loss to Spanish powerhouse Atlético Madrid, with Albert Rusnák scoring in the second half.
Can head coach Brian Schmetzer's group pull off a Club World Cup miracle against PSG? They'll look to make magic happen in the underdog role.
How they qualified: Ranking pathway (UEFA)
PSG face a simple permutation in Group B: Win and you're in, potentially as group winners. The storied French club can even advance with a draw, while things get more complicated if they lose against Seattle.
This follows Luis Enrique's side suffering a 1-0 defeat to Botafogo on Thursday, where they couldn't turn 75% possession and 16 shots into a positive result. Conversely, they opened Group B with a 4-0 rout of Atlético Madrid.
Make no mistake: Fresh off four titles in the 2024-25 European season, including Ligue 1 and Champions League crowns, PSG are a juggernaut. With world-class players like Vitinha, Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and more, they're widely expected to dispatch Seattle.