The big surprises in (and out of) the USMNT roster for Mexico & Jamaica World Cup qualifiers

Who’s Not Here

• Let’s start at the back: Sergino Dest , the hero of the last window, picked up a lower back injury this past week and missed their Champions League win at Dynamo Kiev. He did, however, make the bench, which led me to assume that he’d be available for these qualifiers.

Not calling him in is probably a concession to the injury (a trans-Atlantic flight with a back issue is no bueno), but might also be a concession to the types of games the US are facing in this window. Dest has been great when he’s played at home against teams where the US will be on the front foot. Against Mexico that’s not necessarily going to be the case – and remember, in the Nations League final against Mexico Berhalter actually started Dest as more of a midfielder than a fullback, and had to sub him out regardless. Barca, meanwhile, have recently started using him as a winger rather than a fullback – though it remains to be seen if that’ll continue to be the case with a new manager in town.