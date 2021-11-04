USMNT names 25-man roster for November World Cup Qualifying window

US men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 25-man roster for November's pair of pivotal Concacaf World Cup qualifiers against Mexico at home (Nov. 12) and Jamaica away (Nov. 16).

The USMNT sit second in the Concacaf Octagonal standings, and this go-around will face El Tri at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium before traveling to Kingston for another road test. The region's top three teams earn automatic qualification to Qatar 2022, while the fourth goes to an inter-confederation playoff.

“Our focus remains on a next game up mentality. After this window we’ll be more than halfway through the Octagonal, so we have a chance to position ourselves well heading into next year,” Berhalter said in a release. “When it comes to USA-Mexico, I’m excited for our players because it isn’t just a game – it’s an event. This is the best of World Cup Qualifying, and our group is ready for the challenge.”

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic is back in the fold after missing the October window to injury, though Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna remains out with a hamstring issue and FC Barcelona fullback Sergino Dest misses out with a minor back injury.

The roster includes 11 current MLS players, including two from FC Dallas as Jesus Ferreira joins teammate Ricardo Pepi among six forwards.

New York City FC product and now-Borussia Monchengladbach fullback Joe Scally could make his international debut after receiving his first senior-team call on the heels of strong Bundesliga form.