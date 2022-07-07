What the Alejandro Pozuelo trade means for Inter Miami CF and Toronto FC

Those are the basics. Now, there’s a lot to unpack here.

In corresponding reports , Toronto are close to signing Italy international Fernando Bernadeschi on a DP deal. He’s been a free agent upon leaving Serie A powerhouse side Juventus.

Alejandro Pozuelo , the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, was headed from Toronto FC to Inter Miami CF in a rare trade involving a Designated Player. The move saw Miami send Toronto $150,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the Spanish playmaker, as well as other conditions.

Just before the Secondary Transfer Window officially opened, news of a bombshell trade broke on Tuesday evening and went live Thursday morning .

The winger, who’ll slot opposite Lorenzo Insigne on the left, never nailed down a regular role with Juventus, but starred for Fiorentina before joining Juve. Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto’s all-time leading scorer and the 2015 MLS MVP, never totally nailed down a regular role for Juve before joining the Reds either. It didn’t make him less of a star here.

Bernadeschi, 28, is a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired. He’s in the prime of his career and has 38 caps with Italy’s national team, including taking part in the Euro 2020 Final last summer, which the Azzurri won over England on penalty kicks.

Anyway, the real value for Toronto in this deal comes from opening a DP spot. It allows them to sign Bernadeschi, which The Parleh’s Michael Singh says is happening.

That future was very clearly not going to be in Toronto, with the club extremely non-committal whenever asked about it for months, all while Pozuelo was saying he wanted to stay.

If you look at a former MLS MVP garnering just $150k GAM in a trade and think “woah, that’s really cheap,” you’re right! But Pozuelo’s contract is up at the end of the 2022 season, meaning it’d only make sense for a club that could (potentially) secure his long-term future.

Alejandro Pozuelo's career arc the last few years is pretty wild. -Breaks out with Genk in Belgium -$11 million transfer to Toronto FC (top 10 most expensive move in MLS history) -Incredible debut season in 2019 -Named MLS MVP in 2020 -Traded for $150k GAM just 18 months later

No position for Pozuelo in Bob Bradley’s 4-3-3

In terms of roster fit, Pozuelo being expendable makes sense as well. Pozuelo thrives as a No. 10 and doesn’t really work as a No. 8 in a 4-3-3, or as a play-making winger. Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley prefers a 4-3-3 formation. Insigne is best suited to play left wing in that system too.

A midfield trio of Michael Bradley-Jonathan Osorio-Pozuelo would be way too easy to play through. Now with Pozuelo gone, homegrown Ralph Priso will likely slot into the XI, giving more ground covering and defensive bite next to Bradley and Osorio.

Italian revolution

Insigne came first, having captained Napoli… and then former Genoa captain Domenico Criscito in defense… and soon Bernadeschi.

Toronto were also reportedly interested in Italian international and longtime Torino striker Andrea Belotti this winter, too. Giovinco was training with his old side in preseason as well. What could have been!

Salcedo next?

The Pozeulo trade comes on the back of reports that Toronto are trying to offload Mexican center back Carlos Salcedo… who was acquired in January from Liga MX’s Tigres UANL in a swap of flop Yeferson Soteldo, their former Venezuelan international winger.

Salcedo is a DP and cannot be bought down. He has not lived up to expectations – at all – and might be on the move already, if they can find a taker.

If Toronto can find a move for Salcedo, they’d open another DP spot. Are there any more Italian internationals out of contract?

Speaking of: More DP trades/movement around MLS?

Pozuelo isn’t the first DP traded, but it’s still kind of a trailblazing type of move.